Fast News

Fighting has been particularly intense in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which make up the larger industrial Donbass, and the strategically important Kherson province in the south as the conflict rolls into 236th day.

It was reported that at least four explosions were heard in Ukraine’s capital Kiev on Monday morning as authorities reported attacks by Russian kamikaze drones. (AA)

Monday, October 17, 2022

Russia hits 'critical infrastructure' in three Ukrainian regions

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said that Russian strikes had hit critical infrastructure in three regions, knocking out electricity to hundreds of towns and village across the country.

"Russian terrorists once again attacked the energy infrastructure of Ukraine in three regions," Shmygal said.

"Five drone strikes were recorded in Kiev. Energy facilities and a residential building were damaged," he added.

He said Russia had also launched rocket attacks on "critical infrastructure" in the central Dnipropetrovsk region and Sumy region in the east.

Russia says 'all assigned targets hit' after Ukraine strikes

The Russian army said it had hit "all" of its targets in Ukraine, several hours after deadly strikes on Kiev and other regions lead to power cuts across the country.

"The Russian armed forces continued to strike with high-precision and long-range ... weapons at military command and control facilities and the energy systems of Ukraine," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement, adding that: "All assigned targets were hit."

Three killed in Russian drone attack on Kiev residential building

Three people were killed in a Russian drone attack on a residential building in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, an official in the presidential office said.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, wrote on the Telegram messaging app that 19 people had been rescued from the residential building and rescue work was continuing.

Ukraine's interior minister reported several deaths across the country following the Russian attacks, but did not give a more precise death toll.

Zelenskyy says Russian strikes 'won't be able to break' Ukrainians

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia had launched a barrage of drone and missile attack across his country but that the attacks would not "break" Ukrainians.

"All night and all morning, the enemy terrorises the civilian population. Kamikaze drones and missiles are attacking all of Ukraine. The enemy can attack our cities but it won't be able to break us," he said.

He confirmed a residential building in Kiev had been hit, after the mayor of the capital said two people had been trapped under the rubble.

EU set to train 15,000 Ukrainian troops, provide more arms funding for Kiev

European Union foreign ministers are expected to agree on a mission to train 15,000 Ukrainian troops from next month and an extra 500 million euros worth of funding for arms deliveries to Kiev when they meet in Luxembourg.

Two senior EU officials said the military training would start in mid-November and would take place on EU territory at one hub in Poland and another in Germany.

Several EU countries have already been instructing Ukrainian troops on how to use specific weapons and this will continue.

NATO holds 'routine' nuclear drill amid Russia tensions

NATO launched its regular nuclear deterrence drills in western Europe, after tensions soared with Russia over President Vladimir Putin's statements in the face of setbacks in Ukraine.

The 30-nation alliance has stressed that the "routine, recurring training activity" – which runs until October 30 – was planned before Moscow began its attacks on Ukraine and is not linked to the current situation.

It will involve US B-52 long-range bombers, and up to 60 aircraft in total will take part in training flights over Belgium, the United Kingdom and the North Sea.

Attacks come a week after Russia unleashed massive wave of missile strikes on Ukrainian capital and cities across country. Dasha Chernyshova has more pic.twitter.com/RjB3ij0MNO — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 17, 2022

Ukraine's Kiev attacked by 'kamikaze drones': presidency

Kiev has been attacked by "kamikaze drones", the Ukrainian president's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said after several explosions were heard in the central Shevchenkivsky district of the capital.

"The Russians think it will help them, but it shows their desperation," he said on social media.

Earlier, several explosions were heard in Kiev, exactly a week after Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

Three blasts occurred between 6:35 am and 6:58 am (0335 GMT and 0358 GMT). Air raid sirens sounded shortly before the first explosion.

Ukraine's Donetsk region sees heavy fighting — Zelenskyy

Heavy fighting is going on around two towns in Ukraine's Donetsk region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The key hot spots in Donetsk are Soledar and Bakhmut," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. "Very heavy fighting is going on there."

The town of Bakhmut has been the next target of Russia's armed forces in their slow advance through the Donetsk region since taking the key industrial towns of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk in June and July.

Russia-Ukraine conflict pushes 4M children into poverty — UN

Russia's attacks in Ukraine and the resulting economic fallout have thrown four million children into poverty across eastern Europe and Central Asia, the UN children's agency said.

"Children are bearing the heaviest burden of the economic crisis caused by the war in Ukraine," UNICEF said.

"Russia accounts for nearly three-quarters of the total increase in the number of children living in poverty due to the Ukraine war and a cost-of-living crisis across the region, with an additional 2.8 million children now living in households below the poverty line," UNICEF found.

For live updates from Sunday (October 16), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies