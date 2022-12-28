Fast News

The nationwide alert may have been declared in Ukraine after Russian jets stationed in Belarus took off, as the conflict enters its 307th day.

Air raid sirens sounded across all Ukraine's regions, officials said. (Reuters Archive)

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Ukraine issues air raid alerts across its regions

Air raid sirens have sounded across all Ukraine's regions, officials said.

Ukrainian social media reports said the nationwide alert may have been declared after Russian jets stationed in Belarus took off.

Minister: Ukraine aims to develop air-to-air combat drones

Ukraine has bought some 1,400 drones, mostly for reconnaissance, and plans to develop combat models that can attack the exploding drones Russia has used during its attack on the country, according to the Ukrainian government minister in charge of technology.

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov described Russia’s war in Ukraine as the first major war of the internet age.

He credited drones and satellite internet systems like Elon Musk’s Starlink with having transformed the conflict.

Russia and China hold naval drills, practise submarine capture

Russia and China have completed naval drills in the East China Sea, after a week of joint exercises which included practising how to capture an enemy submarine with depth charges and firing artillery at a warship, Russia's defence ministry said.

The December 21-27 exercises, entitled "Maritime Interaction-2022", included Russia's Pacific Fleet and were carried out in waters off Zhoushan and Taizhou in China's Zhejiang Province, China's official Xinhua news agency said.

"Detachments of warships of the Pacific Fleet and the Naval Forces of the People's Liberation Army of China have completed practical tasks within the framework of the bilateral naval exercise," Russia's defence ministry said.

Top Putin aide visits Ukraine's Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

One of President Vladimir Putin's most powerful Kremlin aides has visited the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in a part of southern Ukraine Russia.

Sergei Kiriyenko, a Kremlin official responsible for overseeing Russia's domestic politics and a former head of the country's state nuclear corporation, discussed the safety of the plant, according to Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-backed local official.

"Sergei Kiriyenko visited the nuclear power plant — he checked the safety of the facility and the working conditions of Rosatom employees," Rogov said on Telegram.

Ukraine military command discuss new year fighting preparedness

A meeting of Ukraine's military command has "established the steps to be taken in the near future," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

The situation in Bakhmut, Kreminna areas and the Donbass region, possible actions of the Russian troops and Ukrainian army were the main topic of the meeting, Zelenskyy said.

"We continue to prepare the defence and security forces of Ukraine for the next year. It must be a crucial year. We understand the risks in the winter, we understand what we have to do in the spring, and therefore we understand what results the entire defence and security sector must demonstrate,” he said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies