Ukraine acknowledges difficulties in fighting in the eastern regions as Russian forces capture territory along a frontline river and intensify pressure on two key cities, as the armed conflict enters its 118th day.

One of the pro-Moscow officials in the region, Kirill Stremousov, said that the territory could join Russia "before the end of the year." (AP)

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Ukraine's Kherson region airs Russian TV: army

Russian television is now broadcasting in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, the Russian army has said, in an area where Moscow has already introduced the rouble and begun distributing Russian passports.

The Russian armed forces have "reconfigured the last of the seven television towers in the Kherson region to broadcast Russian television channels" for free, it said.

Bordering the Crimea peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014, the Kherson region was occupied by Russian forces in the days following the Kremlin's offensive in late February. One of the pro-Moscow officials in the region, Kirill Stremousov, said that the territory could join Russia "before the end of the year."

UK says Ukraine claimed its first successful use of Western donated missiles against Russia

Ukrainian forces last week have claimed their first successful use of Western-donated Harpoon anti-ship missiles to engage Russian forces, the British Military Intelligence has said.

"The target of the attack was almost certainly the Russian naval tug Spasatel Vasily Bekh, which was delivering weapons and personnel to Snake Island in the north-western Black Sea," the defence ministry said in its daily Twitter update.

Georgia's PM says committed to joining NATO

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has said that his country is committed to joining NATO, but must solve its territorial problems with Russia before that.

He made the statement while attending an economic conference in Qatar.

Moscow vows to retaliate after Lithuania banned transit of several goods to Kaliningrad region

Russian journalist auctions his Nobel Peace Prize to help Ukraine victims

Dmitry Muratov, the Russian editor-in-chief of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta has auctioned off his Nobel Peace Prize gold medal for a whopping $103.5 million to benefit children displaced by the conflict in Ukraine.

All of the proceeds from the sale of the medal –– which was snapped up by an as yet unidentified phone bidder –– will go to UNICEF's Humanitarian Response for Ukrainian Children Displaced by War, according to Heritage Auctions, which handled the sale.

Muratov, who was awarded the gold medal in October 2021, helped found the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta and was the publication's editor-in-chief when it shut down in March amid the Kremlin's clampdown on journalists and public dissent in the wake of Russia's assault on Ukraine.

Dmitry Muratov won the prize in 2021 alongside journalist Maria Ressa of the Philippines, with the committee honouring them "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression." (Reuters)

