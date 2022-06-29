Fast News

Western allies vow to boost NATO's defences and back Ukraine till the end as Moscow demands Kiev surrender and fierce fighting enters its 126th day.

Two people have been killed and three wounded by a Russian strike on a residential building in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv, regional governor said. (AP)

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Stoltenberg says Moscow poses a 'direct threat' to NATO

NATO leaders meeting in Madrid are set to label Russia a menace to their security as they overhaul the alliance's defences in response to the Russian offensive in Ukraine, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.

"We'll state clearly that Russia poses a direct threat to our security," Stoltenberg said ahead of the unveiling of NATO's new strategic blueprint.

Stoltenberg said the alliance was meeting in Madrid “in the midst of the most serious security crisis we have faced since the Second World War".

Two killed by strike on residential building in Ukraine's Mykolaiv

Two people have been killed and three wounded by a Russian strike on a residential building in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv, regional governor Vitaly Kim has said.

He did not clarify whether it was a bomb or missile strike, artillery or mortar shelling.

Moscow-administered Kherson prepares to join Russia - TASS

The Moscow-controlled military-civilian administration in Ukraine's Kherson region has said it has begun preparations for a referendum on joining Russia, Russian state news agency TASS has reported.

NATO's summit in Madrid is overshadowed by the conflict in Ukraine, and is billed as one of its most important ever.



Leaders are expected to agree on a strategy to combat the threat from Russia and new challenges posed by China pic.twitter.com/TcgG0foPn4 — TRT World (@trtworld) June 29, 2022

Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine steady

Russian gas producer Gazprom has said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point is seen at 42.1 million cubic metres (mcm) on Wednesday compared with 42.2 mcm on Tuesday.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was again rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

Zelenskyy says Putin has become 'a terrorist'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of becoming "a terrorist" leading a "terrorist state", urging Russia's expulsion from the United Nations and calling for the UN team to visit the site of a missile strike on a shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk.

In a virtual address to the UN Security Council, Zelenskyy urged the UN to establish an international tribunal to investigate "the actions of Russian occupiers on Ukrainian soil" and to hold the country accountable.

"We need to act urgently to do everything to make Russia stop the killing spree," Zelenskyy said, warning that otherwise Russia's "terrorist activity" will spread to other European countries and Asia, singling out the Baltic states, Poland, Moldova and Kazakhstan. "Putin has become a terrorist," he said. "Daily terrorist acts, without weekends. Every day they are working as terrorists."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies