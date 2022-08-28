Fast News

Russian forces targeted towns on the far side of the river from Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, as the Ukraine conflict entered the 186th day.

Russian rocket and artillery strikes hit areas across the Dnieper River from Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Ukrainian officials said Sunday, as fears persisted that fighting in the vicinity could damage the plant and cause a radiation leak. (Reuters Archive)

Sunday, August 28, 2022

Russian forces hit Motor Sich plant in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

Russian air forces have hit workshops at a Motor Sich factory in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine where helicopters were being repaired, Russian state news agency RIA quoted the defence ministry as saying.

The defence ministry also said Russian forces destroyed fuel storage facilities in Ukraine's Dnipro region which supplied the Ukrainian army in the Donbas region, Interfax news agency reported.

Gazprom: Gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine stable

Russia's Gazprom will ship 42.2 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday, the gas giant has said, keeping the volume of daily supplies unchanged since Wednesday.

Six more grain ships leave Ukrainian ports under Istanbul deal

Six more ships have left Ukrainian ports under the Istanbul grain export deal, the Turkish National Defence Ministry says.

Shipments from Ukrainian ports are continuing, said a ministry statement on Sunday, adding: "Six more ships loaded with grain departed from Ukrainian ports this morning."

According to Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, as of Friday, 44 ships have left Ukrainian ports under the deal, carrying a million tons of food to 15 countries worldwide.

Grain shipment under Ankara-brokered deal is underway; six more ships departed Ukraine in the morning – Turkish Defence Ministry pic.twitter.com/HnRUcYJZPy — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 28, 2022

Bangladesh to import 500,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia

Bangladesh is set import 500,000 tonnes of wheat at $430 a tonne from Russia in a government-to-government deal as it battles to secure supplies amid surging prices, two government officials with the direct knowledge of matter have said.

The south Asian country, among importers hit by disruption to Ukrainian and Russian grain exports, has been exploring ways to import the grain since its biggest supplier India banned export of the grain in May.

The deal with Russia will be signed in a few days and the shipment will take place in phases by January, one of the officials said.

UK's Johnson blames economic crisis on 'Russian-led war'

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has blamed the UK’s growing cost of living crisis on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's ongoing attacks on Ukraine.

In a guest op-ed for Sunday’s Daily Mail, Johnson said the Russian president found joy in knowing that the lives of many British people were going to get difficult.

"It was Putin's invasion of Ukraine (this February) that spooked the energy markets. It is Putin's war that is costing British consumers,” wrote Johnson, who is soon to be replaced as the Conservative Party’s prime minister after a series of scandals.

Ukraine on edge as shellfire resounds around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Shellfire at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has fuelled fears of major disaster as both sides kept blaming the other, while Russian forces targeted towns on the far side of the river from Europe's largest atomic plant.

Despite the danger, officials from the United Nations nuclear watchdog were still waiting for clearance to visit the plant on the southern front line of the conflict.

Standing beside a crater at a school that had been largely reduced to rubble, the governor of Zaporizhzhia region, Oleksandr Starukh, told Ukrainian television people were being informed how to apply iodine in case of a radiation leak.

