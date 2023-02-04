Fast News

European Union member states, the G7 countries and Australia say they have reached an agreement on price caps for Russian petroleum products as fighting enters its 346th day.

This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak on February 4, 2023, shows freed Ukrainian prisoners posing following their exchange in an unknown location in Ukraine. (AFP)

Saturday, February 4, 2023

Dozens of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war have returned home following a prisoner swap, officials on both sides said.

Top Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said in a Telegram post that 116 Ukrainians were freed.

He said the released POWs include troops who held out in Mariupol during Moscow’s months-long siege that reduced the southern port city to ruins, as well as guerrilla fighters from the Kherson region and snipers captured during the ongoing fierce battles for the eastern city of Bakhmut.

Russian defence officials, meanwhile, announced that 63 Russian troops had returned from Ukraine following the swap, including some “special category” prisoners whose release was secured following mediation by the United Arab Emirates.

A statement issued Saturday by the Russian Defence Ministry did not provide details about these “special category” captives.

Here are the other developments:

1213 GMT - Major accident causes power outages in Odessa

A serious accident at a high-voltage substation in Ukraine's Odessa region has caused emergency power outages in the regional capital, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"The situation is difficult, the scale of the accident is significant, it is impossible to quickly restore power supply, in particular to critical infrastructure," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

He said the substation had previously been damaged multiple times by Russian missile strikes.

Serious accident at high-voltage substation in Ukraine's Odessa region causes emergency power outages in regional capital, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says pic.twitter.com/8kF9VuAGaI — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 4, 2023

0951 GMT — Russia's Medvedev says more US weapons supplies mean 'all of Ukraine will burn'

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has said the supply of more advanced US weaponry to Ukraine will only trigger more retaliatory strikes from Russia, up to the extent of Russia's nuclear doctrine.

"All of Ukraine that remains under Kiev's rule will burn," journalist Nadana Fridrikhson quoted him as saying in a written interview with her.

Fridrikhson asked Medvedev, who as deputy chairman of the Security Council has become one of Russia's most hawkish pro-war figures since its attacks on Ukraine began, whether the use of longer-range weapons might force Russia to negotiate with Kiev.

"The result will be just the opposite," Medvedev replied, in comments that Fridrikhson posted on her Telegram channel. "Only moral freaks, of which there are enough both in the White House and in the Capitol, can argue like that."

0935 GMT — Portugal to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine



Portugal will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Prime Minister Antonio Costa has said, without specifying how many will be shipped.

Costa added that Portugal is in talks with Germany to obtain parts needed for the repair of a number of inoperable Leopard tanks in Portugal's inventory of the weapon.

"We are currently working to be able to dispense some of our tanks," Costa told Lusa news agency during a trip to the Central African Republic. "I know how many tanks will be (sent to Ukraine) but that will be announced at the appropriate time."

0653 GMT — Gazprom to ship 29.3 mcm of gas to Europe

Russia's Gazprom has said it will ship 29.3 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Saturday.

EU, G7 and Australia reach agreement on price caps on Russian oil products including diesel and kerosene pic.twitter.com/JeeQUf0hS6 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 4, 2023

0600 GMT — Germany has evidence of war crimes in Ukraine

Germany has collected evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, the country's prosecutor general said in a newspaper interview, adding that he saw a need for a judicial process at international level.

"Currently, for example, we are focusing on the mass killings in Bucha or attacks against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure," Peter Frank told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

So far, prosecutors have pieces of evidence in the "three-digit range", he added, without elaborating.

0324 GMT — US allows seized Russian money to go to Ukraine aid: report



Attorney General Merrick Garland has said that he authorised the United States to begin using seized Russian money to aid Ukraine, according to US media.

The announcement came during a meeting between Garland and Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin in Washington, nearly one year after Moscow began attacking its former Soviet neighbour.

"Today, I am announcing that I have authorised the first-ever transfer of forfeited Russian assets for use in Ukraine," Garland said, according to CNN.

The money will come from assets confiscated from Russian oligarch Konstan tin Malofeyev after his indictment on sanctions evasions in April, and will go to the State Department "to support the people of Ukraine."

2133 GMT — Price caps not intended to 'crash' Russia's economy

The Group of Seven industrialised countries and Australia have reached agreement on price caps for Russian petroleum products, the group said in a statement, after a similar announcement by the EU.

There are two price levels, $100 per barrel for more expensive fuel like diesel and $45 on lower-quality products such as fuel oil, the statement said, adding that the policy aims "to prevent Russia from profiting from its war of aggression against Ukraine" and support stability in energy markets.

The intent of Western price caps on Russian crude and oil product exports is to reduce revenues that Russia can use to fight war in Ukraine, not to "crash" Russia's economy, a senior US Treasury official told reporters.

For live updates from Friday (February 3), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies