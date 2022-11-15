Fast News

Fierce fighting between Ukraine and Russia continues in eastern parts of the country, and Kiev accuses Moscow of targeting energy infrastructure before retreating from the western bank of the Dnipro river as the conflict enters its 265th day.

Pentagon says US 'will defend every inch of NATO territory' after reports of 2 Russian missiles striking Poland. (Reuters Archive)

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two

A senior US intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people.

Polish government spokesperson Piotr Mueller did not immediately confirm the information, but said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a “crisis situation.”

Polish media reported that two people died this afternoon after a projectile struck an area where grain was drying in Przewodow, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.

Seven million households lack power after Russian strikes - Kiev

Ukraine said that more than seven million households had been left without electricity after a fresh barrage of Russian strikes targeted the country's power grid.

"More than seven million subscribers are now cut off from electricity," after 15 energy facilities across Ukraine were damaged by Russian strikes, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on social media.

"Our power engineers are now doing everything to reconnect the power supply as soon as possible."

Russia launched 'around 100' missiles on Ukraine - Kiev

Kiev said Russian forces launched "around 100" missiles against Ukraine in a fresh barrage of attacks targeting energy infrastructure that led to power outages and forced shutdowns.

"Around 100 missiles have already been launched. The occupiers surpassed October 10, when they launched 84 missiles," air force spokesperson Yuri Ignat told Ukrainian television.

"Critical infrastructure facilities are their primary target. Some missiles were shot down, but information on that needs to be clarified," he added.

Russia says 'special military operation' continues as Ukraine refuses talks

Russia is continuing its “special military operation” in Ukraine because Kiev does not want to hold peace talks, the Kremlin’s spokesperson said.

Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have repeatedly indicated that “Ukraine, both de facto and de jure, cannot and does not want to negotiate,” said Dmitry Peskov.

He said Moscow “categorically” rejects the resolution passed by the UN General Assembly calling for Russia to pay reparations to Ukraine.

Two residential buildings hit by airstrikes in Ukraine’s capital amid nationwide alerts

Two residential buildings were hit in Ukraine’s capital Kiev, as nationwide air alerts sounded across the country.

“Attack on the capital. According to preliminary information, two residential buildings were hit in the Pecherskyi district. Several missiles were shot down by air defense over Kiev,” the city's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

He said medics and rescue teams were at the site, adding that more details would be provided later.

Both Russia and Ukraine tortured prisoners of war, UN says

The UN human rights office (OHCHR) has said that both Russia and Ukraine have tortured prisoners of war during the nearly nine-month conflict, citing examples including the use of electric shocks and forced nudity.

The UN's Ukraine-based monitoring team based its findings on interviews with more than 100 prisoners of war on each side of the conflict since April.

Russia's missile strikes on Ukraine, some of which hit residential buildings in Kiev, will increase concerns among G20 countries over impact around world of war, White House says — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) November 15, 2022

Erdogan, Biden discuss Ukraine grain exports - White House

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart US President Joe Biden have discussed international efforts to export Ukrainian grain, the White House said.

"President Biden expressed his appreciation to President Erdogan for his efforts to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which they both agreed has been critical to improving global food security amid Russia's war and that the initiative must continue," the White House said.

Ukrainian president proposes 10 solutions to end war with Russia

The president of Ukraine has proposed a set of 10 solutions to end the war with Russia.

In a video address at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted the danger of radiation and nuclear safety under his first proposal.

His other proposals covered food security, energy security, models for the release of prisoners and deportees, the implementation of the UN Charter and restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities, as well as the establishment of a "special tribunal" and an international mechanism of compensation for all the damages caused by Russia during the war, among others.

Lavrov 'hopeful' on unblocking Russian farm exports, based on EU and US promises

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has that the United Nations had told him of written US and EU promises to remove obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertilisers.

"We are assured by the UN Secretary-General that all economic operators involved in the supply chains of Russian fertilizers and grains are receiving reassuring signals that they will not be subject to sanctions if they cooperate on the implementation of trade deals with our grain," Lavrov told reporters.

"The Secretary General spoke about the written promises that the US and the EU gave him. Good intentions are stated there, and if they are implemented, then all obstacles in the way of Russian grain and fertilisers will be removed," Lavrov said.

"I hope these promises will be fulfilled. At least the UN Secretary General gave me his sworn assurance that this is a priority issue for him."

Our colleague Melinda Nucifora reports from Bali on the latest from the #G20 Summit pic.twitter.com/G5FN76WaoQ — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) November 15, 2022

Macron urges more Chinese pressure to end Ukraine conflict

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged China's Xi Jinping to bring Russia to the negotiating table over the conflict in Ukraine, the presidency said.

The two leaders held talks just before the opening of the G20 summit in Indonesia, Bali.

Macron called on Xi to "pass messages to President Putin to avoid escalation and return seriously to the negotiating table", the French presidency told reporters after talks that lasted nearly an hour.

UK's Sunak extends weapons support to Ukraine

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has extended his support for Ukraine at the G20 summit while confirming a long-planned order for warships from BAE Systems .

"Russia's actions put all of us at risk," he said at the summit. "As we give the Ukrainian people the support they need, we are also harnessing the breadth and depth of UK expertise to protect ourselves and our allies."

Sunak announced a $4.94 billion (4.2 billion pound) contract to BAE Systems to build five ships for the Royal Navy, a government statement said.

UN General Assembly calls on Russia for reparations in Ukraine

The UN General Assembly passed a resolution on Monday calling for Russia to pay reparations to Ukraine over Moscow's attack on its neighbour in February.

The resolution passed by the 193-member world body also demands Russia be held accountable for any violations of international law in or against Ukraine.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the General Assembly before the vote that the provisions of the resolution are "legally null and void" as he urged countries to vote against it.

Ninety-four countries, including Türkiye, voted in favour of the resolution, while 14 voted against and 73 abstained. Russia, China, Iran, and Syria were among the member states that opposed the resolution. Not all member states voted.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies