The Kremlin says President Putin will hold a ceremony on Friday to add territories of Ukraine into Russia and a fourth leak is detected in the Nord Stream pipelines linking Russia to Europe, as the conflict enters its 218th day.

In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, the gas leak in the Baltic Sea from Nord Stream is photographed from the Coast Guard's aircraft. (AP)

Thursday, September 29, 2022

NATO sees ‘deliberate, reckless’ sabotage in Nord Stream leaks

NATO has said leaks from the Nord Stream gas pipelines appear to be sabotage and vowed a "determined response" to any attacks on their critical infrastructure.

"All currently available information indicates that this is the result of deliberate, reckless and irresponsible acts of sabotage," the Western military alliance said in a statement.

"These leaks are causing risks to shipping and substantial environmental damage. We support the investigations underway to determine the origin of the damage," it said.

Sweden's coastguard said a fourth leak had been detected in the pipelines running from Russia to Europe after explosions were reported earlier this week.

Kremlin suspects foreign ‘state involvement’ in Nord Stream leaks

The Kremlin said that a foreign state was likely responsible for an incident that resulted in the leaks at the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines linking Russia to Europe.

"It's very difficult to imagine that such a terrorist act could happen without the involvement of a state," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in his daily press briefing, renewing calls for an "urgent investigation."

Any deliberate attack against Allies' critical infrastructure would be met with a united and determined response. NATO

Putin to preside over ceremony adding Ukrainian territories to Russia: Kremlin

President Vladimir Putin will hold a signing ceremony in the Kremlin to add territories of Ukraine into Russia, his spokesperson said.

Russian-backed officials in four regions of Ukraine said referendums showed overwhelming majorities of their populations had voted to join Russia in votes slammed by Ukraine and the West as "shams".

Putin will also give a major speech on Friday following the signing ceremony in the Kremlin and will meet with Moscow-supported administrators of the Ukrainian regions , the Kremlin said.

Putin moves to ban some Western trucks from transiting through Russia

President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree authorising the Russian government to ban some Western trucks from transiting across Russian territory.

The decree allows for a ban on trucks carrying freight that are registered in countries that have applied similar restrictions against Russia.

Russia complained in April that the European Union had closed its borders to some freight vehicles registered in Russia and Belarus due to sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine.

The decree said the measures had been introduced in response to "unfriendly" restrictions by foreign states against Russian citizens and entities.

Agreement on EU sanctions against Russia expected before summit

An agreement on the next sanctions package against Russia is expected before next week's EU summit, or at least major parts of the package, an EU official has said.

The official said they expected the summit to focus on the referendums in Ukraine, annexations of areas by Russia, Russia's nuclear threats and the disruption to the Nord Stream pipelines.

EU leaders are also expected to discuss different ideas for energy price caps at the summit, which the EU official expects to be a tense one "as we are in difficult times".

Ukrainian president thanks Türkiye for prisoner swap deal with Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for securing the prisoner swap deal with Russia.

Based on the deal, relatives of Ukrainian troops who are residents of Türkiye will be able to visit Ukraine, Zelenskyy said.

"We are working on it," he added.

I once again thanked Turkish President Erdogan for helping us to liberate our people from Russian captivity. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President

American beats Russian to lead UN telecoms agency

Doreen Bogdan-Martin has been elected as the first woman to lead the UN's telecoms agency, beating out a Russian contender for the job.

Bogdan-Martin will become the next secretary-general of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which sets the global standards underlying mobile phones, television and the internet. She won in a 139-25 victory over Russia's former deputy telecoms minister Rashid Ismailov.

The vote to lead the agency, which behind the scenes coordinates everything from radio frequencies to satellites and 5G, was unrelated to Russia's offensive against of Ukraine. However, few were framing the election outside of that context and the vote was a test of Russia's standing in the United Nations.

Humbled & honored to be elected @ITU Secretary-General & grateful for the trust & confidence Member States placed in me.

Russia poised to annex territories, representing about 15% of Ukraine

Russia is poised to annex a swath of Ukraine within days, releasing what it called vote tallies showing overwhelming support in four provinces to join it, after what Ukraine and the West denounced as illegal sham referendums held at gunpoint.

On Moscow's Red Square, a stage with giant video screens has been set up, with billboards proclaiming "Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson – Russia!"

The head of the upper house of the Russian parliament said it could consider the incorporation of the four regions on October 4, three days before President Vladimir Putin's 70th birthday.

The Russian-backed administrations of the four provinces have formally asked Putin to incorporate them into Russia, which Russian officials have suggested is a formality.

