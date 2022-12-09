Fast News

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the food crisis as a result of the Ukraine war was felt worldwide — now in its 288th day.

Under the deal reached in July by Türkiye and the UN, exports of millions of tons of grain were unblocked amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. (AA)

Friday, December 9, 2022

'We ended threat of poverty' through Istanbul grain deal: Ukraine's president

Through the landmark deal this summer unblocking grain exports and staving off a food crisis, Ukraine along with Türkiye and the UN put "an end to threat of poverty," said the Ukrainian president.

Addressing the 6th TRT World Forum in Istanbul via video message, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the food crisis as a result of the Ukraine war was felt worldwide.

"The food crisis that happened this year led to instabilities in the global market. Different countries felt the negative ramifications of the food crisis, starting with some African and Asian countries," he added.

Putin vows more strikes on Ukraine energy infrastructure

President Vladimir Putin vowed to keep battering Ukraine's energy grid despite an outcry against the systematic attacks that have plunged millions into the cold and dark as winter sets in.

He instead blamed Ukraine for initiating a trend of attacking civilian infrastructure, pointing to a blast on a key bridge between the Russian mainland and the annexed Crimean peninsula that he recently visited.

"There's a lot of noise about our strikes on the energy infrastructure of a neighbouring country. This will not interfere with our combat missions," Putin said at a military awards ceremony in the Kremlin.

War shows EU lacks 'critical defence capabilities': Borrell

Russia's war on Ukraine has drained the EU's weapon stockpiles and showed it lacks "critical" capabilities to protect against the threat on its border, the bloc's foreign policy chief said.

"This war against Ukraine has been a brutal wake-up for many of us," Josep Borrell told a defence conference in Brussels.

"We realise that our military stockpiles have been quickly depleted due to years of under investment."

Red Cross visits Ukrainian, Russian POWs but seeks more access

The Red Cross announced it had recently visited some Ukrainian and Russian prisoners of war but said it wants regular access to them all, following ill-treatment and torture allegations.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine recently detailed the mistreatment of POWs by their Russian and Ukrainian captors, including torture, beatings, electric shocks, and humiliating treatment while naked.

"The International Committee of the Red Cross last week carried out one two-day visit to Ukrainian prisoners of war, with another happening this week," the ICRC said.

Russian forces maintain pressure as it pounds front lines of Donetsk battle with heavy shelling pic.twitter.com/KWXqBTd9AD — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) December 9, 2022

Ukraine accuses Russia of heightening radiation dangers

Russian forces have installed multiple rocket launchers at Ukraine's shut-down Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Ukrainian officials claimed, raising fears Europe's largest atomic power station could be used as a base to fire on Ukrainian territory and heightening radiation dangers.

Ukraine's nuclear company Energoatom said in a statement that Russian forces occupying the plant have placed several Grad multiple rocket launchers near one of its six nuclear reactors.

It said the offensive systems are located at new "protective structures" the Russians secretly built, "violating all conditions for nuclear and radiation safety." The claim could not be independently verified. Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling the plant and risking a radiation release.

Zelenskyy vows to drive Russia from all Ukraine's lands

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his troops will eventually drive Russia from all the captured territory, including the Crimea peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, which sits between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

He also paid tribute to four policemen killed by landmines in Kherson province.

"This is perhaps even fiercer and more devious than missile terror," said Zelenksyy, whose country has faced barrages of Russian missile and drone strikes. "For there is no system against mines that could destroy at least part of the threat as our anti-aircraft systems do."

He accused Russian forces of deliberately leaving behind buried landmines, tripwire mines, mined buildings, cars and infrastructure in places they abandoned under Ukrainian military pressure.

For live updates from Thursday (December 8), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies