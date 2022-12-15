Fast News

Russia promises no let-up to fighting over Christmas while Ukrainian President Zelenskyy urges European leaders to assist in setting up a court to try Russian leaders over "war crimes" as fierce fighting enters its 294th day.

Ukrainian soldiers fire French MO-120-RT-61 120 mm rifled towed mortar at Russian positions in the front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk region. (AP Archive)

Thursday, December 15, 2022

Report: US ready to hand JDAM kits to Kiev

The United States is planning to send electronic equipment that converts unguided aerial munitions into smart bombs, allowing a high degree of accurate targeting, The Washington Post reported, citing US officials familiar with the matter.

"The kits incorporate global positioning devices for precision and can be bolted onto a variety of weapons, creating what the Pentagon calls a Joint Direct Attack Munition, or JDAM," the Post reported.

"The US military has used the technology on bombs weighing up to 2,000 pounds, usually incorporating it with bomber aircraft and fighter jets."

It comes as Russia warned US Patriot missile defence systems would be a legitimate target in Ukraine if Washington authorises them to be delivered to support Kiev in fighting.

Canada to bring back sanctions on Nord Stream 1 turbines

Canada has said it would revoke a time-limited sanctions waiver that allowed turbines for Nord Stream 1, Russia's biggest gas pipeline to Europe, to be repaired in Montreal and returned to Germany.

Nord Stream 1 was shut down for repairs on August 31, but never restarted and was subsequently damaged by explosions in September.

"Canada is making this decision recognising that the circumstances around granting the waiver have changed, it no longer serves its intended purpose," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in a joint statement.

