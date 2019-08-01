For 63 days between August and October 1944, the Polish Home Army fought against the Nazis in an effort to liberate Warsaw. 2019 marks the 75th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising.

Towards the end of World War II, Polish resistance fighters tried to expel the Nazis from Warsaw, launching an uprising against the German army as the Soviet forces approached.

The Russians had recommended that the Warsaw Home Army rebel against the Germans, yet when they did, the Nazis sent reinforcements and overpowered the Polish resistance. The Soviet army did not intervene, nor did it allow Allied forces to help. By the time the Soviets entered the city, the devastation was complete.

The Warsaw Uprising took place between August 1944 and October 1944 at the cost the lives of between 150,000 to 180,000 Polish citizens. The city had been totalled before the uprising, with Germans razing everything in sight. Warsaw became the capital of Poland in February 1945, and rebuilding efforts got underway soon after.

Mortars which were prepared by the Polish Home Army in secret are shown in use by soldiers during the Warsaw Uprising, Aug. 1944. The weapons were made in underground factories. (AP)

This 1944 photo shows a barricade with a Polish flag during the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against the Nazis. The uprising broke out on August 1, 1944, and lasted for 63 days. (PAP / AP)

A 1944 photo showing soldiers from the Polish Home Army carry their wounded comrade during the Warsaw 1944 Uprising against the Nazis. (PAP / AP)

Polish civilians emerge from hiding places tired and hungry following the Nazi invasion in Warsaw, Sept. 15, 1944. (AP)

A Polish mother looks over notes on a bulletin board for news of the whereabouts of their missing children, Sept. 15, 1944. The family was separated during the Warsaw uprising. (AP)

Long lines of Polish men and women moving through the streets of Warsaw en route to less destroyed districts. They are being given refreshments by Polish nurses, Sept. 15, 1944 in Warsaw. (AP)

A nine-year-old Polish dispatch messenger who was wounded is carried away to safety, Sept. 15, 1944, right after the collapse of the Polish revolt in Warsaw. (AP)

A Polish interpreter translates the demands of General Tadeusz Bor Komorwski to German officers in charge of the capitulation for the negotiations in Warsaw, Oct. 5, 1944. Gen. Bor asked that the rebels be treated as war prisoners and also asked for the permission to give his delegation opportunity to inspect measures taken by the Germans for the care of hitherto evacuated Polish population. At the time of the capitulation 250,000 civilians and 20,000 rebels were still in the town. (AP)

The end of the revolt in Warsaw, Oct. 5, 1944 after capitulation of Polish rebels. The Polish delegation is brought back to the Polish-occupied districts after the negotiations for the surrender. (AP)

Wounded Polish prisoners in Warsaw await transport to an internment camp, Oct. 7, 1944. (AP)

