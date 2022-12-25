Fast News

Protests in the French capital are "definitely" not in support of families of victims in Friday's shooting, but an expression of "hatred of the Turkish people" by PKK members, says Jean-Michel Brun.

A French journalist has stressed that the PKK terrorist organisation is politically exploiting Friday's shooting in Paris that left at least three people dead.

"It is most definitely not a demonstration of support for the families of the victims, but it is a question of political exploitation," Jean-Michel Brun said on Saturday.

The journalist was referring to the violent demonstrations held by PKK supporters since Friday that left dozens of French police injured and caused significant public and private property damage in central Paris.

"These are really the members of the PKK who express their opposition to Türkiye and the Turkish government, who also express their hatred of the Turkish people," added Brun.

He also cautioned French people and the government against being fooled by the terror group's political exploitation.

'Let it burn'

On Saturday, the MP and former co-president of the HDP, a party the Turkish government said has links to the PKK, expressed support for violent protests in France by proponents of the PKK terror group after a recent shooting.

Sezai Temelli tweeted in French and Kurdish, "Paris brule. Paris disewite, bila bisewite," which translates to "Paris is burning. Paris is burning, let it burn.

Temelli later removed the tweet, saying: "I deleted my #Paris tweet. Emotions can sometimes cause other tensions, albeit unintentionally."

On Friday, a 69-year-old gunman in Paris opened fire, killing at least three people and injuring three others. Following the attack, supporters of the PKK terrorist group initiated violent demonstrations in the French capital.

The demonstrators turned Paris into a battlefield, attacking police and damaging public and private property. At least 31 French police officers were reported injured on Saturday by police chief Laurent Nunez.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU. Though officially banned, the terrorist group also has a presence in numerous European countries.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

