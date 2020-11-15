Fast News

Human rights group Viasna says police detained more than 500 protesters in fresh demonstrations, as anger mounts over death of Roman Bondarenko, a 31-year-old protester.

Belarusian police officers surround demonstrators during a rally to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus November 15, 2020. (Reuters)

Belarusian police have detained hundreds of people who took to the streets in mass demonstrations chanting "I'm going out", the last known written words of an anti-government protester who died last week.

A witness in the capital Minsk said police on Sunday used tear gas, rubber bullets, and stun grenades to disperse the crowds demonstrating against President Alexander Lukashenko.

The fresh rallies came following the death of Roman Bondarenko, a 31-year old anti-government protester.

He died in hospital in Minsk on Thursday following what demonstrators said was a severe beating by security forces.

The interior ministry has denied responsibility for Bondarenko's death, saying he was killed in a scuffle with civilians.

Meanwhile, security forces in riot gear and shields flooded the square where Bondarenko was detained, pulling down opposition flags, kicking over memorial lamps and dragging people from the crowds, and frog-marching them to vans, a witness said.

Shocked by the death of Roman #Bondarenko in #Belarus, reportedly victim of violent brutality by security forces. Condolences to his family, loved ones & the Belarusian people. All violence and repression towards peaceful protesters must cease immediately and be investigated. — Michael Siebert (@GERonOstpolitik) November 13, 2020

Months-long crisis

Belarus has been mired in a political crisis for months.

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets every week since an election in August that they say was rigged, something Lukashenko denies.

They want the veteran leader, in power for 26 years, to resign.

Hundreds arrested in police sweep

Meanwhile, video footage by local media showed security forces entering apartments in the area in search of protesters.

A video clip posted on social media showed three men in riot gear attending to a man who appeared to be unconscious.

The Viasna (Spring) human rights group said 504 people have been detained so far by police during Sunday's protests around the country.

Hundreds of protesters, wearing the red-and-white colours that have come to represent the protest movement, had gathered for a vigil near Bondarenko's house in Minsk.

Witnesses said Bondarenko was detained after scuffling with people in plain clothes who had come to a playground to remove red-and-white ribbons.

17 journalists including my former colleagues and very close friends detained today and will spend the next weeks (or months) in jail. Up to 1,000 people have been detained in Belarus today More than 25 thousand people detained since August.



Sanctions on Lukashenka needed now! pic.twitter.com/lJv7EwJj4R — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) November 15, 2020

EU aghast at Bondarenko's death

Sviatlana Tikhanovskaya, Lukashenko's main opponent, who fled into exile in Lithuania after the election, said on social media she supported Sunday's rallies in memory of Bondarenko.

"We ask our allies to stand up for the Belarusian people and human rights. We need a humanitarian corridor for the injured, support for the media, international investigation of crimes," she wrote on Twitter.

The European Union has called Bondarenko's death "an outrageous and shameful result of the actions by the Belarusian authorities... (who have) directly and violently carried out repression of their own population".

Lukashenko said on Friday he had asked investigators to probe the incident "honestly and objectively".

Police have arrested thousands of people during months of protests, and rights groups say hundreds of detainees have reported being subjected to beatings and other rights abuses.

Source: Reuters