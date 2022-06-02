Fast News

Millions of people across Britain and the world are expected to join the festivities starting on Thursday in honour of the 96-year-old, who has reigned for longer than any of her predecessors.

Queen Elizabeth will take the salute from 1,500 soldiers and officers from the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the first time. (Reuters)

Queen Elizabeth has thanked all those involved in her Platinum Jubilee celebrations ahead of four days of pomp, parties, parades and public holidays to herald her record-breaking 70 years on the British throne.

"Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark my Platinum Jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth," the Queen said in a statement.

"I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last 70 years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm."

However, in a sign of the monarch's advancing years and recent "episodic mobility" issues which have led her to cancel some engagements, Queen Elizabeth's personal involvement in the events might be somewhat limited.

The celebrations begin with the Trooping the Colour military parade in central London and for the first time Queen Elizabeth will take the salute from the 1,500 soldiers and officers from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

There will also be gun salutes in London, across Britain and from Royal Navy ships at sea at midday, while in the evening beacons will be lit across the country and the Commonwealth, with the queen leading the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon at her Windsor Castle home.

The monarchy remains popular

Thursday marks not only the start of the Jubilee, but also the 69th anniversary of the coronation of Elizabeth, who became queen on the death of her father George VI in February 1952.

Polls show she remains hugely popular and respected, with one survey in the UK this week showing eight in 10 people held a positive view of her and another found three-quarters thought she had done a good job as queen.

Friday will see a thanksgiving service at London's St. Paul's Cathedral, while on Saturday royal family members will attend the Epsom Derby horse race.

Later, there will be a concert outside Buckingham Palace, featuring the likes of rock group Queen, American R&B singer Alicia Keys and US singer Diana Ross.

On Sunday, officials estimate more than 16,000 street parties will take place in Britain, and the British government says some 600 "Big Jubilee Lunches" will be held in 80 countries from Greenland to New Zealand.

Celebrations will conclude with a pageant through the British capital where Union flags, bunting and banners are flying in many streets and buildings.

Not everyone will be joining in the festivities though. Anti-monarchy campaign group Republic, which is putting up the message "Make Elizabeth the last" on billboards across Britain, said a survey showed more than half of the public were not interested in the jubilee.

Source: Reuters