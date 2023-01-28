Fast News

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman says the burning was assessed as absolutely inadequate while the Western world "applauds this and says that this is not just normal, but good."

Zakharova noted that Swedish authorities did not take action to investigate the incident. (AA Archive)

The Russian Foreign Ministry has blasted the burning of the Quran in Stockholm "as another provocative act of Islamophobia."

"These blasphemous actions predictably provoked a harsh reaction in the Islamic world, including the Russian Muslim community," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news conference on Friday.

She noted the difference in attitudes to what happened and said in the "world that defends traditional values" the burning was assessed "as absolutely inadequate," while the Western world "applauds this and says that this is not just normal, but good."

"The excuses of Swedish authorities, who are trying to hide behind statements about freedom of speech, sound at least cowardly. The police allegedly issued a permit only to hold a demonstration in front of the Turkish Embassy, and no one coordinated the burning of the Quran."

'Türkiye's demands where ignored'

"At the same time, the organiser of the demonstrations, the Swedish-Danish politician Rasmus Paludan, did not hide his plans, and the demand of Turkish authorities to withdraw permission to hold a demonstration was ignored in Stockholm," said Zakharova.

She noted that Swedish authorities did not take action to investigate the incident.

"They like to teach everyone else how to respect human rights and freedoms, they shout about their democracy at every corner. But in reality, in particular, in Stockholm, they do not show respect for either foreign legitimate governments or world religions," she said.

