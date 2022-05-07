Fast News

High winds have led to fires breaking out in one of Russia's largest regions leaving at least five people dead and affecting dozens of buildings.

Several fires have broken out in southern Siberia, affecting about 200 buildings and causing at least five deaths.

The fires in the Krasnoyarsk region spread to some sawmills and a children's playground, the regional ministry for emergencies said on Saturday.

Regional governor Alexandre Uss said high winds of up to 40 metres per second, had brought down trees and power lines across large swathes of the region, sparking the fires which authorities said 300 firemen backed by 90 vehicles were fighting.

5 people, incl 2 children killed by fires in Krasnoyarsk Krai-Russia's 2nd largest region, some 1/3 of Australia by area-when wildfires reached living settlements. Day turned into night in Krasnoyarsk, covered by sand storm; governor called state of emergency #wildfires2022Russia pic.twitter.com/crpTvTky7d — The Siberian Times (@siberian_times) May 7, 2022

"We have called for help from neighboring territories but are aware that will in the best case not arrive for some hours," said Uss, adding temporary shelters were being opened for people in the worst-hit areas with medical and psychological support units also being made available.

"I have given the order to cut off electricity in part of the region - save for survival facilities, service stations and water supply systems," he said.

"Extinguishing (the fires) is being complicated by meteorological conditions -- violent winds are fanning the flames and preventing them from being put out," the ministry stated.

Siberia has suffered from large-scale fires for some years. Last year, they belched 16 million tons of carbon into the atmosphere, according to an annual European climate report.

В Красноярске дым от лесных пожаров накрыл город



Скорость ветра достигает 20 м/с и пожары под городом не удаётся потушить. Власти подозревают, что лес поджигают целенаправленно и обещают вознаграждение за информацию о злоумышленниках. pic.twitter.com/M2Ld4oBpLj — SVTV NEWS (@svtv_news) May 7, 2022

