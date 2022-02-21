Fast News

Amsterdam municipality survey shows Muslims living in the European city regularly face discrimination in schools, shops, parks, transport and job markets because of their religion.

"The study makes it clear that Muslim discrimination deeply affects and hinders many Amsterdammers on a daily basis," senior city official says. (Reuters Archive)

Muslims in the Dutch capital Amsterdam believe that Islamophobia is "becoming increasingly normalised in society," with many of them experiencing discrimination and hate crimes based on their outfit and names, according to a study.

A study into Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hate crimes conducted by the Amsterdam municipality found that Muslims living in the city regularly face discrimination, the English-language newspaper NL Times reported on Sunday.

It said that researchers in the study found that "respondents believe the normalisation of Islamophobia is fuelled by the increasing influence of the extreme-right spectrum of politics."

"The media also plays a role, with many respondents saying that the way Muslims are portrayed has a polarising effect and contributes to a negative self-image," the study showed.

"The Muslim community also has a role in this, with some respondents saying incendiary preachers harm society by magnifying the differences between secular and Muslim Amsterdam."

Citing a local newspaper, Het Parool, the NL Times said: "They [Muslims] report being unable to find an internship because of their religion, being called names for wearing a hijab, and facing hate speech on social media without anyone batting an eye, researchers found."

Learn to live with discrimination

According to the report, for most respondents, the normalisation of Islamophobia was "a major problem in their lives which they can't defend themselves against."

"At a certain point, they choose to just 'learn to live with it,' the report said, citing researchers. "They added that the study was too small for hard figures but did provide a good insight into how Amsterdam Muslims experience discrimination," it added.

"In school, children and teenagers are confronted with Islamophobic statements and reactions from pupils and teachers," the study found, adding nearly all respondents reported problems on finding an internship difficult compared to their "white classmates."

The trend continues in the job market, the report added, explaining that some respondents of the study reported that they have been "rejected because of their surname and background."

"They also face 'completely irrelevant questions' in job interviews, such as about their feelings about gender relations, terrorism, or their loyalty to the Netherlands," the newspaper added.

"If they complain, they're accused of being unable to take a joke or playing the racism card."

"Women who wear a headscarf say they are regularly called names. Some report being spat on or assaulted," it added. "In public transport and shops, many Muslims feel they are either ignored or constantly watched by staff because of their appearance."

Online hate

Social media is another area where Muslims encounter "so much hate speech that some have decided to develop thick skin," the report explained.

"Others say they'll never get used to it and find it incomprehensible that this type of discrimination almost always happens with impunity," it added.

According to the newspaper, the researchers suggest Amsterdam municipality "to do more to hold employers and employment agencies accountable for discrimination."

Citing alderman Rutger Groot Wassink, the newspaper wrote: "The study makes it clear that Muslim discrimination deeply affects and hinders many Amsterdammers on a daily basis."

"It contains useful, but also painful insights into their environment, as well as recommendations that are of added value for the municipal policy," Wassink said.

According to the Hamburg-based data website Statista, around 5 percent of the Netherlands population are Muslims.

Source: AA