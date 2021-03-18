Fast News

The head of the Switzerland’s Turkish community group ITT, Seref Yildiz, says he is considering moving as attacks have become a cause of worry for his children.

The screen shot from a footage from security cameras shows PKK supporters vandalising Seref Yıldız's house. (AA)

Supporters of the PKK terror group have attacked the home of the head of the Switzerland Turkish Society, marking it a fifth such incident in the country in two years.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Seref Yildiz, who heads the umbrella organisation of nearly 100 associations and 13 federations established by Turks in the country, condemned the attack.

His home in the city of Basel was attacked at 01.26 local time (1226 GMT), and the attackers wrote the name of the PKK terror group’s ringleader on the wall of the house, according to Yildiz.

He said there were three people wearing ski masks caught by security cameras of the house and he delivered the footage to the police.

Yildiz said the attackers also punctured the tires of two vehicles parked in front of the house.

He called on the Swiss police to find and punish the perpetrators as soon as possible.

Repeated attacks

“The security of our property and lives is the job of the Swiss security forces. We expect the perpetrators to be caught and receive the punishment they deserve,” he said.

Yildiz added that he is considering moving from his home as the increased attacks have become a cause of worry for his children.

Yildiz's home was also vandalised last November by the supporters of the same terror organisation.

Yildiz became the head of the Turkish society in August 2020.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies