World leaders are mourning the loss of at least 15 people, including top Ukrainian officials and children, killed in a helicopter crash near a nursery outside Kiev.

The helicopter that Ukraine's interior minister was travelling on crashed near a kindergarten. (AFP)

Ukraine's interior minister was among at least 15 people killed on Wednesday morning when a helicopter crashed near a nursery outside Kiev, Ukrainian officials said.

Officials said nine people on board the aircraft and six on the ground, including three children, were killed when the French-made Super Puma helicopter crashed in a residential area in the suburb of Brovary on the capital's eastern outskirts.

Earlier, officials had given an initial death toll of 18.

The regional governor said 29 other people were injured, including 15 children.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the crash a "terrible tragedy".

"As of this minute, 3 children died. The pain is unspeakable," he said in a statement.

Here is how some world leaders reacted:

Türkiye

The Turkish foreign minister has extended condolences to Ukraine over crash.

"I learned with great sorrow the news about the helicopter crash in Brovary near Kyiv, claiming many lives including #Ukraine’s Interior Minister," Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

I learned with great sorrow the news about the helicopter crash in Brovary near Kyiv, claiming many lives including #Ukraine’s Interior Minister.



Condolences to bereaved families & friendly people of Ukraine.



I also wish speedy recovery to the injured. 🇹🇷🇺🇦@DmytroKuleba — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) January 18, 2023

Ukraine

"A great loss for the government team and the entire state. My sincere condolences to the families of all the victims. I instructed (officials) to immediately create a special group for a detailed investigation of all the circumstances of the tragedy," Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Telegram.

"The purpose of the helicopter flight was to carry out work in one of the hotspots of our country where hostilities are ongoing. The interior minister was heading there," the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on Wednesday on local television.

European Union

Charles Michel expressed dismay after the crash.

"We join Ukraine in grief following the tragic helicopter accident," the president of the European Council said, in a message posted to social media.

"Minister Denys Monastyrsky was a great friend of the EU. We share our deepest condolences with the families of the victims, Zelenskyy, Shmyhal and the people of Ukraine."

EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson also said on Twitter, "News of the death of Denys Monastyrsky, Yevhen Yenin and Yurii Lubkovich has shocked me deeply. My condolences to the families of all the victims of this tragedy. Denys is a true Ukrainian hero - over the last year leading with bravery and stoicism…"

Johansson added, "..He was my friend Working with him this past year was an honour. The @EUHomeAffairs community and Interior Affairs Ministries in all 27 capitals, will feel this loss greatly. We will continue our work helping Ukrainians and helping Ukraine, in Denys’ memory."

— Matti Maasikas (@MattiMaasikas) January 18, 2023

United States

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink tweeted that she is shocked and saddened by the helicopter crash that killed the minister saying "My deepest condolences to the loved ones of Minister Monastyrskyi, First Deputy Yenin, and all those killed and hurt in this morning’s crash."

— Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) January 18, 2023

United Kingdom

The UK’s foreign secretary, James Cleverly described Monastyrskiy as “a true friend of the UK”, saying “we are ready to support Ukraine in whatever way we can”.

1/2

News of the death of Denys Monastyrsky, Yevhen Yenin and Yurii Lubkovich has shocked me deeply.

My condolences to the families of all the victims of this tragedy.

— Ylva Johansson (@YlvaJohansson) January 18, 2023

