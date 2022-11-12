Fast News

Thousands of people have demonstrated in Berlin, calling for food prices to be controlled and for the rich to face higher taxes as Germany faces a cost of living crisis.

Marching behind banners, one of which was emblazoned with the demand "Redistribute!", the demonstrators marched through the German capital on Saturday after a call by left-wing organisations to protest against soaring prices and rents.

Other banners said the current economic order "puts profits over people's needs" as price rises hit German household budgets as well as the industry.

The government, which is forecasting a 0.4 percentage point contraction in GDP next year, has sought mitigate surging energy prices, imposing a partial cap on the price of gas and electricity that will come into force in 2023.

Most of the other mitigating measures, including subsidised rail travel, have already ended.

German economic experts on Wednesday proposed raising taxes on higher earners to help households struggling with soaring energy bills, but the suggestion was immediately shot down by the country's finance minister.

