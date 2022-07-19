Fast News

Washington claims areas targeted for annexation include Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and all of Donetsk and Luhansk, warning "Russian-installed puppets and proxies" of sanctions.

US says it will announce a new weapons package for Ukraine as it engages Russia in fierce battles in eastern Ukraine. (AFP)

The United States has accused Russia of moving ahead with plans to annex additional Ukrainian territory.

Unveiling what he said was US intelligence, John Kirby, the chief National Security Council spokesperson, told a White House news briefing on Tuesday that the Russians are preparing to install proxy officials, establish the rouble as the default currency and force residents to apply for citizenship.

"We have information today, including from downgraded intelligence that we're able to share with you, about how Russia is laying the groundwork to annex Ukrainian territory that it controls in direct violation of Ukraine's sovereignty," Kirby said.

"Russia is beginning to roll out a version of what you could call an annexation playbook, very similar to the one we saw in 2014," Kirby said, referring to the annexation of Crimea.

The NSC spokesperson said he was "exposing" the Russian plans "so the world knows that any purported annexation is premeditated, illegal and illegitimate."

"We're going to respond swiftly and severely and in lockstep with our allies and partners," he said. "We are sanctioning the Russian-installed puppets and proxies."

Kirby said the areas targeted for annexation include Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and all of Donetsk and Luhansk.

There was no immediate reaction from Moscow.

New US weapon delivery

Russia is now also attempting to take control of broadcasting towers, he said.

At the same time, Kirby said the United States in the next few days will announce a new weapons package for Ukraine as it engages Russia in fierce battles in eastern Ukraine.

It will be the 16th such drawdown of money approved by Congress and allocated under presidential authority, he said.

The package is expected to include US mobile rocket launchers, known as HIMARS, and rounds for Multiple Launch Rocket Systems as well as artillery munitions.

The United States has provided $8 billion in security assistance since the conflict began, including $2.2 billion in the last month.

Washington will impose sanctions on officials involved in representing themselves as proxy officials, Kirby said. He predicted these proxies to try to hold "sham referenda" seeking to legitimatise Russian control.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in what it calls a "special military operation" to ensure its own security. Ukraine and its allies call it a "war" and have vowed to defend all Ukranian territories from Russian aggression.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies