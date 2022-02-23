Insight

A disabled young man in Türkiye’s Isparta province, Ramazan Cihan Aydogdu, applied and was approved for a grant from Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR).

Ramazan Cihan Aydogdu, 25, has an 80 percent disability report. The young man heard about Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR) providing grants to disabled people, and decided to apply.

Aydogdu was born underdeveloped due to his umbilical cord wrapping around his neck in the womb. The young man underwent an operation at the age of 17 and received a report that confirmed he was 80 percent disabled.

Aydogdu had to abandon his high school education and started becoming interested in music. He began producing music at home with his own means while looking for ways to start his own business.

Aydogdu now runs a marketing and promotions business. (Muhammed Enes Yapalıkan / AA)

When Aydogdu found out that ISKUR was offering grants to disabled people to start their own businesses, he applied at ISKUR’s provincial directorate in Isparta in southwestern Türkiye, where he resides. He prepared a project and was approved for a grant totalling 45,000 TL (approx. $3,270).

The disabled youth was able to start up his own business for advertising and promotion work with the grant money he received. He says he now produces mugs, lighters, T-shirts and more.

Aydogdu tells the Anadolu Agency reporter that he had trouble breathing until he was 17. After the operation, Aydogdu says, he felt much better.

“Thank God I made it this far, and I started my own business. I now look at the future with more hope. I recommend all disabled individuals to apply for this kind of support so they too can realise their dreams,” Aydogdu concludes.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies