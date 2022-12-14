Fast News

"The DRC is under pressure, but unfortunately, it's not sufficiently heard or supported," President Felix Tshisekedi tells top US diplomat Antony Blinken as they meet at US-Africa summit in Washington.

Kinshasa flooding that left at least 120 dead is an example of "what we have been deploring for some time," Tshisekedi says. (AFP)

The president of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has joined the United States in blaming the climate crisis for major floods that have claimed at least 120 lives in the capital Kinshasa.

"The DRC is under pressure, but unfortunately, it's not sufficiently heard or supported," President Felix Tshisekedi told Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday as they met at a US-Africa summit in Washington.

The flooding is an example of "what we have been deploring for some time," he said.

"Support must come from countries that pollute and unfortunately trigger the harmful consequences in our countries that lack the means to protect themselves."

Blinken offered condolences for the deaths, saying the flooding was "further evidence of the challenges we are facing with climate and something we need to work on together."

Despite a series of international conferences, scientists say the planet is far off course from meeting a UN-blessed goal of checking warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

'Victim of secret aggression'

Tshisekedi also raised with the US Rwanda's alleged support to M23 rebels, who have made rapid advances in the eastern DRC.

"Our country is, unfortunately, the victim of a secret aggression by Rwanda through the M23 movement," Tshisekedi said.

"It is causing serious destabilisation in part of our country that is already in distress, with hundreds of thousands of displaced living in precarious conditions."

Rwanda, whose President Paul Kagame is also in Washington, denies support to the M23, mainly made of Congolese Tutsis.

Relations between Rwanda and DRC have been strained since the mass arrival in the eastern DRC of Rwandan Hutus accused of slaughtering Tutsis during the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

Source: AFP