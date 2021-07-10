Fast News

Managers of the farm where the 51-cm tall cow named Rani lives have applied to Guinness World Records to certify Rani as the world's smallest cow.

People measure a dwarf cow named Rani, whose owners applied to Guinness Book of Records claiming it to be world's smallest cow, at a cattle farm in Charigram, Bangladesh on July 6, 2021. (AFP)

Hundreds of people are ignoring coronavirus restrictions and flocking to a farm in Bangladesh to see a 51-cm tall cow that its keepers say is the world's shortest.

The miniature cow, named Rani, is 66 cm long, weighing 26 kg and so small it can be carried around.

The managers of the farm where it is kept say they have applied to Guinness World Records to certify Rani as the world's shortest.

"We are very confident that this will be very smallest one," said Mohammad Salim, executive at Shikor Agro Industries.

READ MORE: Human-wildlife conflict is complex issue for which there's no silver bullet



Thousands in Bangladesh lineup to see Rani, a dwarf cow running for the title of world's smallest cow. The 23-month-old cow stands about 20in high. Rani has become a media celeb. pic.twitter.com/e9JCnQoNKZ — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) July 8, 2021

Title currently held by Indian cow

According to the Guinness World Records website, the title is currently held by Manikyam, a cow from the Indian state of Kerala who was 61 cm tall when it made it to the record books in 2014.

"Many people are coming from different places to see the mysterious cow, the smallest cow in the world so I also have to be here to see the cow," said one visitor, Ranu Begum.

Bangladesh has extended its lockdown to July 14 to combat a surge in coronavirus cases led by the highly contagious Delta variant.

Source: Reuters