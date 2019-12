Fast News

As people around the world get ready to ring in the Christmas festivities, TRT World wishes a Merry Christmas to those who are celebrating.

People dressed as Santa Claus from Rostocker Seehunde eV, swim in the Baltic Sea in Mecklenburg-West Pomerania, Germany during the traditional Christmas bath on Christmas Eve. (Bernd Wustneck / DPA)

Festive and charity events have already begun in many parts of the world to celebrate this year's Christmas.



The images below capture the glimpse of these celebrations:

A nurse adjusts the outfits of newborn babies dressed in Santa costumes on Christmas eve at the Synphaet hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, December 24, 2019. (Sakchai Lalit / AP)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth poses, after recording her annual Christmas Day message in Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, Britain, in this undated pool picture released on December 24, 2019. (Reuters)

Volunteers and children clad in Santa Claus costumes throw their hats in the air during a Christmas charity event as they gather to deliver gifts for the poor in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, December 24, 2019. (Ahn Young-joon / AP)

A Christian pilgrim lights a candle as she visits the Church of the Nativity on Christmas Eve in the biblical West Bank city of Bethlehem on December 24, 2019. (AFP)

A police officer checks a decoration of Pope Francis of the Christmas celebrations at the Cathedral church in Jakarta, Indonesia December 24, 2019. (Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana / Reuters)

Children dressed as Santa Claus gestures during Christmas celebrations on Christmas Eve at a school in Amritsar, India on December 24, 2019. (Narinder Nanu / AFP)

Visitors pose for photographs with Christmas trees at the Harbour City shopping mall in Hong Kong, Tuesday, December 24, 2019. (Lee Jin-man / AP)

The Xishiku Cathedral is decorated with lights for a Christmas eve mass in Beijing on December 24, 2019. (Noel Celis / AFP)

A woman takes a selfie outside the late 19th-century St. Joseph's cathedral in the old quarters of Hanoi, Vietnam during Christmas eve on December 24, 2019. (Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)

Principal Yani Demircioglu, accompanied by children and members of Greek Orthodox community, plays an accordion during a Christmas celebration in front of the Zografyon Greek High School in Istanbul, Turkey, December 24, 2019. (Murad Sezer / Reuters)

