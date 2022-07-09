Fast News

Eid al-Adha, the feast of the sacrifice that begins on Saturday, marks the end of this year's Hajj.

Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayer at Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Türkiye on July 09, 2022. (AA)

Hajj pilgrims cast pebbles in the "stoning of the devil" ritual marking the start of Eid al-Adha – a four-day Muslim feast.

Groups of worshippers made their way across the valley of Mina, near Mecca in western Saudi Arabia, on Saturday to throw stones at three concrete walls representing Satan.

The ritual is an emulation of Abraham's stoning of the devil at the three spots where it is said Satan tried to dissuade him from obeying God's order to sacrifice his son, Ishmael.

The Hajj, usually one of the world's largest annual religious gatherings, is among the five pillars of Islam and must be undertaken by all Muslims with the means at least once in their lives.

Muslims across the world buy livestock for slaughter to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah.

Muslims around the world are celebrating this special day demonstrating obedience to Allah by sacrificing an animal. The holiday is inspired by a story from the Quran that is also known to Christians and Jews.

Muslim pilgrims head to Muzdalifah after they performed Waqfa prayer in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (AA)

Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayer at the Ayasofya Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Türkiye. (AA)

Muslims arrive at Kocatepe Mosque to perform Eid al-Adha prayer in Ankara. (AA)

Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. (AA)

An aerial photograph shows people attending Eid Al-Adha prayer in Tanah Datar district, West Sumatra, Indonesia. (AA)

Muslims arrive to perform Eid al-Adha prayer at Abdulkadir Geylani Mosque in Baghdad. (AA)

A Taliban fighter stands guard as Afghan Muslim devotees offer their Eid al-Adha prayers at Shah-e-Do Shamshira mosque in Kabul . (AFP)

Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayer in mosques and main squares of the city in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. (AA)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies