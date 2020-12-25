Fast News

Christmas festivities have begun, with hundreds of millions across the world celebrating a pared-down version of a holiday typically marked by travel and large gatherings.

A Sri Lankan Christian girl in Colombo, Sri Lanka, December 25, 2020. (AP)

Millions of people across the world have marked a grim Christmas Eve as coronavirus infections exploded, political leaders warned them not to travel or gather in large groups and a highly contagious variant of the virus spread further in Europe.

The battle to halt the pandemic, which has claimed more than 1.7 million lives, is far from over despite the launching of mass vaccine campaigns that offer the promise of an eventual return to normalcy.

Churches across South Korea stood largely empty, with worshippers congregating online as the country reported a new daily caseload record.

Followers (on the screen) attend an online Christmas service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul on December 25, 2020. (AFP)

And in Catholic-majority Philippine, services were rocked when a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the country, capping off a troubled yuletide already muted by bans on parties and carol singing.

Catholic devotees attend a Christmas eve mass maintaining social distancing to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, outside the Quiapo church in Manila on December 24, 2020. (AFP)

Despite warm weather, the usual picnicking crowds also avoided the sands of Sydney's Bondi Beach, while the waves were empty of surfing Santas and patrolling police officers enforced social distancing rules.

Surf lifesavers pass time at a station decorated with a Christmas tree on Christmas Day at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, December 25, 2020. (Reuters)

Pope Francis, spiritual leader of 1.3 billion Catholics across the globe, celebrated Christmas Eve mass in St Peter's Basilica before fewer than 200 masked faithful, mostly employees of the tiny state of Vatican City.

This handout photo taken on December 24, 2020 and released by the Vatican press office, the Vatican Media, shows Pope Francis in front of a figurine of baby Jesus during a mass on Christmas eve on December 24, 2020, at St Peter's basilica in the Vatican amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. (AFP)

Bethlehem, where Christians believe Jesus was born, was preparing for a Christmas unlike any in its recent history.

The Christmas Eve mass at the Church of the Nativity is traditionally the highlight of a holiday season that sees hundreds of thousands of visitors flock to the Palestinian city in the occupied West Bank.

A picture shows a view of the Christmas tree at the Nativity Church square before the midnight mass, set to be held without congregation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in the biblical city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, on December 24, 2020. (AFP)

Germany has been forced to cancel its famous Christmas markets, while in Kuwait, churches were closed until January 10 despite being home to a large Christian community.

People walk in front of a Christmas tree at Brandenburger Gate during Germany's second lockdown amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, on December 22, 2020 in Berlin. (AFP)

For many, the isolation that has defined the past year will continue into Christmas Day and beyond – such as in Belgium, where residents are largely limited to welcoming a single visitor.

Britons, meanwhile, were cut off from swathes of the world due to the emergence of a new Covid-19 strain.

Some UK border restrictions have been temporarily relaxed for the holidays, but thousands from other European countries are still stranded in England.

"Home for Christmas? Forget it," said Laurent Beghin, a French truck driver who delivered his cargo but was still stuck days later.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies