Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3M people and infected over 145M others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for April 23:

A man prepares a funeral pyre to cremate the body of a person, who died due to Covid-19), at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. (Reuters)

Friday, April 23:

India again records world's highest daily Covid case tally

India has recorded the world's highest daily tally of cases for a second day in a row, while daily deaths also jumped by a record.

With 332,730 new cases, India's total caseload has now passed 16 million.

Deaths rose by 2,263 to reach a total of 186,920, according to health ministry data.

The latest surge already has driven its fragile health systems to the breaking point with understaffed hospitals overflowing with patients and critically short of supplies.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a hospital in western India early on Friday, killing 13 virus patients.

The fire at a hospital in the Virar area on the outskirts of Mumbai occurred two days after 24 virus patients on ventilators died due to an oxygen leak in a hospital in Nashik, another city in Maharashtra state.

Australia's Perth to enter snap lockdown after one case

Western Australia's capital of Perth and the neighbouring Peel region will enter a snap three-day lockdown from midnight after a man tested positive for the virus after emerging from hotel quarantine.

Health officials have said that he is likely to have contracted the virus during a two-week quarantine stay in a Perth hotel, raising concerns about community transmission as more virulent virus strains emerge.

China says 3 citizens in UAE falsified tests

China says three of its citizens working in the United Arab Emirates have tampered with the results of their virus tests required to return home.

A statement from the Chinese Embassy said the three, working in the main business centre of Dubai, altered information provided by local clinics to show they had not been infected.

It said they were referred to UAE authorities for “seriously interfering with the prevention of epidemics and posing a significant risk to the health and safety of other passengers on the same flight.”

Japan rolls out vaccine slowly, despite looming Olympics

Three months before it hosts the Olympics – the biggest international event since the pandemic began – Japan has fully vaccinated less than one percent of its population in a cautious, slow-moving programme.

Olympic organisers and local officials stress vaccines are not a prerequisite for the Games. Participants will not have to be inoculated before arrival and there are no plans to prioritise vaccination of Japanese athletes or volunteers.

But the slow rollout in the world's third-largest economy, which experts say is driven by a mixture of caution and entrenched bureaucratic hurdles, is starting to weigh on public opinion.

Number of cases in Ukraine exceeds 2 million

The total number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine exceeds 2 million, health minister Maksym Stepanov said.

He said on Facebook the death toll had reached 41,700 so far in the pandemic.

Indonesia to restrict foreign travellers coming from India

Indonesia will stop issuing visas for foreigners who have been in India in the past 14 days to prevent the spread of different virus strains, its chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said.

Indonesians arriving from India will be allowed to enter, however, but must follow stricter health protocols and quarantine, the minister said. The measures are effective Sunday. India reported the world's highest daily toll of new cases, surpassing 330,000.

Russia reports 8,840 new cases

Russia reported 8,840 new cases, including 2,502 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,744,961 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus taskfore said that 398 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking its death toll to 107,501. The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.

Hungary to widen services sector activity next week

Hungary will reach a 40 percent inoculation rate by the middle of next week, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio, a milestone that would allow resumption of a wide range of activities in the services sector en route to normalcy.

In recent weeks, the central European nation of 10 million has suffered from the world's deadliest coronavirus outbreak, pushing its death rate to the world's highest by Thursday, a Covid-19 database on the website Worldometers.info shows.

Orban, who faces a tight election race in 2022, has struggled to balance pandemic-fighting efforts with growing calls to reopen the economy and avoid a second straight year of deep recession.

North Cyprus imposes new virus measures during Ramadan

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has decided to ban mass gatherings during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan for iftar or fast-breaking meals and mass prayers to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

A curfew will continue between 9 pm (1800 GMT) and 5 am (0200 GMT) from Monday to Saturday except for basic needs, according to a statement Thursday from the Health Ministry.

Markets will be open between 7 am (0400 GMT) to 5 pm (1400 GMT) from Monday to Saturday.

Singapore quarantines migrant workers

Singapore has quarantined about 1,200 migrant workers from a dormitory after coronavirus cases were discovered among men thought to have already recovered from infections, officials have said.

Vast dormitories housing mostly South Asian workers were at the centre of Singapore's initial outbreak last year, with the majority of the city-state's cases in the self-contained complexes.

The country's outbreak has largely been brought under control with just a handful of infections detected daily, but the discovery of new cases among foreign workers has prompted fears the dorms could be hit again.

Earlier this week, a virus case was discovered in the Westlite Woodlands Dormitory in a worker who had already received both vaccine doses.

Authorities conducted further tests at the site and another 17 workers, thought to have already recovered from earlier infections, have tested positive, health officials said.

Germany's cases rise by 27,543

The number of confirmed cases in Germany has increased by 27,543 to 3,245,253, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 265 to 81,158 , the tally showed.

UK vaccination studies find significant drop in infections

A research in the UK has shown that Covid-19 infections in adults of all ages fell by 65% after a first dose of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine, which scientists said showed the real-world impact of the nation's immunisation campaign against the pandemic.

Crucially, the research was conducted at a time when a new and more infectious variant of the coronavirus, called B1.1.7, was dominant in Britain, but still found vaccination was just as effective in elderly people and those with underlying health conditions as it was in the young and healthy.

The data come from two studies that are part of the Covid-19 Infection Survey - a collaboration between Oxford University, the government's health department, and the Office of National Statistics. Both studies were published online as preprints on Friday and have not yet been peer-reviewed.

The researche rs analysed more than 1.6 million test results from nose and throat swabs taken from 373,402 study participants between Dec. 1, 2020 and April 3, 2021.

Australia man contracts virus after finishing two-week quarantine

A man in Australia tested positive after finishing his hotel quarantine, authorities have said, raising concerns about community transmission as more virulent virus strains emerge.

The person is likely to have contracted the virus during his two-week quarantine in a Perth hotel, health officials said, adding genomic sequencing was underway to trace the source.

All passengers on a flight from Perth to Melbourne have been asked to self-isolate as the infected person on Wednesday travelled to his home in Melbourne after finishing his mandatory isolation, Victoria state Health Minister Martin Foley said.

Western Australia and New South Wales states are currently investigating into cases of travelers in quarantine contracting the virus from infected guests staying in nearby rooms.

Having closed its borders more than a year ago, Australia lets mostly citizens and permanent-residents return from abroad. Returned travelers, except from New Zealand, have to undergo two weeks of mandatory hotel quarantine at their own expense.

The hotel quarantine system has helped Australia to keep its virus numbers relatively low compared with other developed countries, with just over 29,5 00 cases and 910 deaths.

Oregon: CDC investigating woman's death after J&J vaccine

Oregon health officials said on Thursday that federal officials are investigating the death of a woman in her 50s who developed a rare blood clot and low platelets within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against Covid-19.

The Oregon Health Authority learned of the probe on Tuesday, two days after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began the investigation, the agency said. The woman, whose name was not released, received the dose before the CDC ordered a pause on the vaccine amid concerns it could cause dangerous clots.

The woman developed a “rare but serious blood clot in combination with very low platelets,” OHA said in a statement.

Dr Shimi Sharief, senior health advisor for the state's health authority, said the woman's symptoms were consistent with other cases – severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath.

China reports 19 new cases vs 6 a day earlier

China reported 19 new Covid-19 cases on April 22, up from six cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 24 from 16 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,566, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Venezuela opposition approves $100M in frozen funds for Covid-19 vaccines

Venezuela's opposition on Thursday agreed to use $100 million in funds frozen in the United States to pay for coronavirus vaccines via the COVAX program, as the South American nation remains one of the slowest in inoculating against the disease.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido and allies have for months been negotiating with the government of President Nicolas Maduro to pay for vaccines using the funds.

The Trump administration froze $342 million in Venezuelan central bank deposits as part of a 2019 program and put them at the disposal of Guaido, who the United States recognises as the country's legitimate president.

"We are making a new effort to meet what is most needed today by approving an additional $100 million for vaccines against Covid-19," Guaido wrote in a tweet.

That adds to $30 million previously approved for COVAX payments from the same pool of funds, Guaido's allies said in a statement.

UK vaccination studies find significant drop in infections

Covid-19 infections in adults of all ages fell by 65 percent after a first dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine in UK research, which scientists said showed the real-world impact of the nation's immunisation campaign against the pandemic.

Crucially, the research was conducted at a time when a new and more infectious variant of the coronavirus, called B1.1.7, was dominant in Britain, but still found vaccination was just as effective in elderly people and those with underlying health conditions as it was in the young and healthy.

"These real-world findings are extremely promising," Health Minister James Bethell said in a statement as the data were published. He said they showed Britain's Covid-19 vaccination programme – one of the world's fastest – was having a "significant impact."

The data come from two studies that are part of the Covid-19 Infection Survey – a collaboration between Oxford University, the government's health department, and the Office of National Statistics. Both studies were published online as preprints on Friday and have not yet been peer-reviewed.

WHO jab experts want more AZ clot data from outside Europe

The World Health Organization's vaccine advisors called on Thursday for more data on the incidence of blood clots in people who received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine outside Europe.

The WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunisation updated their guidance on the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus jab, rewriting the section on precautions in light of data from Europe on clotting.

"WHO continues to support the conclusion that the benefits of these vaccines outweigh the risks," the UN agency stressed in a statement.

South African virus variant fuels record Cuban Covid-19 cases

Cuba reported a record 1,207 new coronavirus cases on Thursday as the arrival of more contagious new virus variants like the one first discovered in South Africa fuels its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

While the government in the Caribbean's largest island did a good job initially at containing infections, the opening of borders in November without requiring negative Covid-19 tests and subsequent year-end socialising sparked a surge in cases that a lockdown and curfew have failed to curb.

Health authorities, who complain of a low risk perception among Cubans, have said many of the institutions dedicated to Covid-19 patients are full and they are seeking to open new centres to take in suspected cases and patients.

However, Cuba's vaunted medical system is not near the breaking point, they say.

Mexico reports 3,708 new cases, 498 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 3,708 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 498 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,319,519 infections and 214,095 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Brazil sees 2,027 new deaths

Brazil recorded 45,178 new cases of coronavirus and 2,027 new Covid-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

More than 380,000 Brazilians have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic, the official data show, the second highest total in the world after the United States.

Canada to suspend passenger flights from India, Pakistan over Covid-19 fears

Canada's government said it would temporarily bar passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days starting on Thursday as part of stricter measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The centre-left Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acted after prominent right-leaning politicians complained Ottawa had not done enough to combat a third wave of infections ripping through Canada.

The ban, which takes effect at 11.30 pm (0330 GMT Friday), does not affect cargo flights.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies