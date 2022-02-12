Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 409M people and killed over 5.8M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

The city is struggling with the worst outbreak of the pandemic as it tries to implement China's zero-tolerance strategy using a mandatory quarantine for all travelers and mass testing. (Reuters)

Saturday, February 12, 2022

Hong Kong reports record cases, seeks China support

Hong Kong has reported a record 1,514 new cases, as officials struggle to contain an expanding outbreak despite the most stringent restrictions yet.

New infections were up from Friday's 1,325, and another 1,500 or so came out positive in preliminary tests which may be added to the count in the near future. Three people died.

Hong Kong's chief secretary John Lee, Health Secretary Sophia Chan and Security Chief Chris Tang were in neighbouring Shenzhen on Saturday, to discuss support measures with Chinese officials.

Thousands protest vaccine mandates in Australian capital

Thousands of protesters have marched through Australia's capital to the parliament building to decry vaccine mandates, the latest in a string of rallies against pandemic restrictions around the world.

Demonstrators packed Canberra's streets before massing outside the parliament, some waving the red Australian ensign flag associated with "sovereign citizens" who believe national laws do not apply to them.

Police estimated there were up to 10,000 protesters. They were "generally well behaved", a police spokesman said.

Norway ends most pandemic curbs

Norway has scrapped nearly all its remaining lockdown measures as high levels of infections are unlikely to jeopardise health services, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said.

Norwegians will no longer need to stay at least one metre apart nor wear face masks in crowded settings. The removal of these measures mean nightclubs and other affected entertainment venues can resume full business.

Japan mulls easing pandemic border controls amid criticism



Japan has been considering easing its stringent border controls amid growing criticism that the measures are hurting the country's economy and international profile.

“I plan to look into easing the border controls,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters Saturday.

Kishida did not provide a timeline or other details and said he will make a decision based on a scientific assessment of the Omicron variant, infection levels in and outside Japan and quarantine measures in other countries.

Japan has banned most foreign entrants including students and business travellers.

US puts brakes on Covid shots for kids under 5

Covid-19 vaccinations for children under five years old have hit another months-long delay as US regulators abruptly put the brakes on their efforts to speed review of the shots that Pfizer is testing for youngsters.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), worried about the Omicron variant's toll on kids, had taken the extraordinary step of urging Pfizer to apply for OK of the extra-low dose vaccine before it's clear if tots will need two shots or three. The agency's plan could have allowed vaccinations to begin within weeks.

But Friday, the FDA reversed course and said it had become clear the agency needed to wait for data on how well a third shot works for the youngest age group.

Pfizer has said that it expected the data by early April.

South Korea registers record high 54,941 cases

South Korea reported a daily record high of 54,941 new coronavirus cases for Friday, bringing its total infections to 1,294,205 with 7,045 deaths among its 52 million people, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Saturday.

Pfizer, Moderna boosters' efficacy drop by 4th month - study

The efficacy of third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines wanes substantially by the fourth month after administration, a new study by the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Though it's now well documented that vaccine efficacy goes down after two doses, relatively little has been published on the duration of protection after a booster.

The new study was based on more than 241,204 visits to the emergency department or an urgent care clinic, and 93,408 hospitalizations, which are more serious, among adults with Covid-19–like illness during August 26, 2021–January 22, 2022.

According to the study, vaccine efficacy against hospitalisation was 91 percent in the first two months, but fell to 78 percent by the fourth month after a third dose.

China 'conditionally' allows Pfizer pill - regulator

China has said it had given "conditional" approval for Pfizer's Covid-19 drug Paxlovid to treat adults with mild to moderate illness and a high risk of developing severe disease.

The National Medical Products Administration said further research on the drug needed to be undertaken and submitted to the regulator.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies