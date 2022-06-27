The 78-year-old American star praises the city that straddles two continents in his first visit in two decades.
Actor Robert De Niro has visited Istanbul after 20 years to attend an opening ceremony of a Japanese restaurant of which he is part owner.
At a press conference after the ceremony on Sunday, De Niro said he was happy to be in Istanbul.
Replying to a question about a possible film project in Istanbul, he said he did not have any such plans at the moment, but that the city was a great place to make a film.
"There are a lot of stories going out here, obviously as everywhere else. This city has a lot of magic,” he said.
He said his favourite spot in the city is the carpet bazaar, where he wants to take his daughter.
He also talked about his 50-year friendship with Al Pacino.
"We're all friends. We don't hang out every day, but we have a good solid friendship. We always enjoy talking to each other."
On the recent rise of over-the-top (OTT) media platforms, he said: "We couldn't have done Irishman without Netflix. What can I say? I was happy. They gave us everything that we needed."
