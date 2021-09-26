Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 232M people and has killed at least 4.7M. Here are virus-related developments for September 26:

People dine at Boat Quay during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Singapore on September 24, 2021. (Reuters)

Sunday, September 26, 2021

Multiple scans reveal organ damage from long Covid-19



UK researchers have been examining MRI scans to identify how the virus does long term damage to our internal organs, not just the lungs as suspected, but the heart and other organs as well.

The study, called Coverscan, has been carried out by Perspectum a medical innovations company based in Oxford who examined 550 patients with no pre existing conditions before their Covid-19 infection.

Compared to a group of 100 healthy individuals, research found 70 percent of the patients had an impairment to at least one organ.

A third had damage to at least two organs, and heart damage was found in seventeen percent of the group.

Russia reports 805 deaths in a day

Russia has recorded its another high daily death toll following a spurt in cases linked to the Delta variant and a lacklustre vaccination drive.

A government tally reported 805 fatalities and 22,498 new cases over the past 24 hours.

The new figures bring Russia's total deaths to 203,900 – the highest toll in Europe.

Virus outbreak update in Sydney and Melbourne



The Australian state of New South Wales has recorded nine new deaths and 961 new cases of in the past 24 hours, the state's Premier confirmed.

Speaking to reporters in Sydney Gladys Berejiklian announced the "very pleasing" figure that more than 85 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated had come forward to receive their first dose.

She added there was "not long to go" before the state would begin approaching the 70 percent mark of double vaccinated people.

Stars lend voices to world-spanning concert for climate, vaccines

A "once-in-a-generation" music event has circled the world, with a slew of megastars taking the stage in New York and beyond for Global Citizen Live — 24 hours of shows across the planet to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equality and famine.

Between star-studded sets of some of the biggest names in music — including Elton John, BTS, Coldplay, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez and Billie Eilish — actors, politicians, company executives, royals, actors and activists made appeals or announced donations to tackle major global challenges.

NGO Global Citizen wants one bill ion trees planted, two billion vaccines delivered to the poorest countries and meals for 41 million people on the brink of starvation.

Austria's anti-virus measures fuel rise in homeschooling

More than 7,500 children have been withdrawn from school for this academic year, Austria's education ministry says.

Although that's a small percentage of the 700,000 school-aged children in Austria, it is three times more than in previous years, according to ministry statistics.

Since going back to school this month, children of all ages must now take a test three times a week — at least one must be a PCR test — and tests will continue to be needed for those not vaccinated.

China reports 29 new cases

Mainland China reported 29 new Covid-19 cases, down from 38 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that nine of the new cases were local transmissions, with five in the southeastern province of Fujian and four in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 14, the same as a day earlier.

Australia's Victoria state records second-highest daily rise

Australia's Victoria state has logged 779 new infections and two deaths, slightly easing from a record high the previous day, as the country's prime minister presses state leaders to be ready to reopen once vaccination targets are met.

The daily increase was still the state's second-highest, after an all-time peak of 847 new cases logged on Saturday, as officials battle to contain a Delta variant outbreak that has taken root since June.

Australia's two most populous states, Victoria and New South Wales, have been struggling to contain the highly infectious strain while they ramp up vaccinations to 80 percent of the population, a threshold that will allow officials to ease strict lockdown measures.

Togo's bishops condemn closure of churches over Covid-19

Bishops in Togo condemned a recent decision by the government to close places of worship after a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Last week, the small West African nation extended a health state of emergency for 12 months and ordered the closing of churches and mosques for one month in the highly religious country.

The archbishop of Lome, the capital, had obtained a one-week exemption for "important religious ceremonies".

Brazil registers 15,688 new cases of coronavirus, 537 deaths

Brazil registered 15,688 new cases of coronavirus and 537 new covid-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

The Covid-19 death toll in the country is 594,200 people.

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 275,299

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 9,697 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 596 additional deaths, bringing the total number of official infections since the pandemic began to 3,628,812 and the death toll to 275,299.

Health Ministry officials have previously said the real coronavirus numbers are likely significantly higher.

Macron says France will double the Covid shots it sends to poor nations

President Emmanuel Macron said France would give 120 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to poor nations, doubling an earlier pledge, French news agency AFP reported.

"The injustice is that on other continents, clearly, vaccination is way behind. In Africa, barely 3percent of the population has been vaccinated - we need to go faster," AFP cited Macron saying in a video broadcast to a concert organised by the advocacy group Global Citizen.

Thailand calls on world to share Covid vaccines

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha called on countries to share Covid-19 vaccines and medicines with others, saying the pandemic proves that "nobody is safe until everybody is safe."

He made the statement while addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He appeared at the New York event remotely through video link from Thailand.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies