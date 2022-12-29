Fast News

With about 73.7 million people added since New Year's Day 2022, US Census Bureau says the figure marks a 0.9 percent increase in world population over the past year.

During January 2023, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, the Census Bureau says. (Reuters Archive)

The world population is projected to be 7.9 billion people on New Year's Day 2023, with 73.7 million people added since New Year's Day 2022, the US Census Bureau has said.

That marks a 0.9 percent increase in the world population over the past year.

During January 2023, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, the Census Bureau said on Thursday.

The Census Bureau's Population Clock displays simulated real-time growth of the US and world populations.

One person per 27 seconds in US

The US population on New Year's Day 2023 is projected to be 334.2 million people, with 1.5 million added since New Year's Day 2022, or an increase of just under a half percent.

The US is projected to have a birth every nine seconds and a death every 10 seconds in January 2023.

Net international migration is expected to add a person to the US population every 32 seconds.

The combination of births, deaths and net international migration increases the US population by a person every 27 seconds, according to the Census Bureau.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies