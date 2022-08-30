Fast News

Sheila O'Leary, whose family follows a strict diet of only raw fruits and vegetables, has been sentenced to life in prison for the malnutrition death of her 18-month-old son.

O'Leary's 18-month-old boy was the size of a 7-month-old baby when he died in September 2019, a police report said. (Twitter/@eha_medya)

A vegan woman convicted of murder in the malnutrition death of her young son has been sentenced to life in prison.

Before Sheila O'Leary's sentencing on Monday, she was convicted in June on six charges — first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and two counts of child neglect — in the death of Ezra O'Leary.

Her sentencing in Lee County, Florida, had previously been postponed four times. Her husband, Ryan Patrick O’Leary, remains in jail while awaiting trial on the same charges.

Investigators said the couple told them the family ate only raw fruits and vegetables, although the toddler also was fed breast milk.

The 18-month-old boy weighed 8 kilograms and was the size of a 7-month-old baby when he died in September 2019, a police report said.

The Cape Coral couple had two other children, ages 3 and 5, who also were malnourished, investigators said.

A fourth child had been returned to her biological father during an earlier malnutrition case in Virginia, court records show.

Sheila O'Leary will spend the rest of her life in prison.



