WHO advisers say it may be too early to declare the end of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency phase because of high levels of infections in China.

Passengers should be recommended to wear masks in high-risk settings such as long-haul flights, according to WHO official. (Reuters)

Given the rapid spread of the latest offshoot of the Omicron variant - XBB.1.5 - in the United States, WHO Regional Office for Europe officials have recommended travel measures be implemented in a "non-discriminatory" manner.

That is not to say that "we recommend testing of patient of passengers coming from the US at this stage. Countries need to look at the evidence base for pre-departure testing", WHO's senior emergency officer for Europe, Catherine Smallwood, told a news briefing on Tuesday.

Passengers should be recommended to wear masks in high-risk settings such as long-haul flights, she added, "this should be a recommendation issued to passengers arriving from anywhere where there is widespread Covid-19 transmission".

Source: Reuters