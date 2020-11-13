Fast News

Lockdown is defined as “the imposition of stringent restrictions on travel, social interaction, and access to public spaces,” according to Collins Dictionary.

People clap from their windows and roof during a social media campaign called "Clap For A Cause" to show solidarity for the bravery of all the doctors, nurses and policemen during the eighth day of the lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 31, 2020. (Reuters)

As many countries around the globe enter a second lockdown, Collins Dictionary has announced that the noun “lockdown” is its 2020 Word of the Year following a dramatic increase in usage during the spread of Covid-19.

Defined as “the imposition of stringent restrictions on travel, social interaction, and access to public spaces,” the word has become synonymous with the experience of populations across the world as governments look to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Collins registered more than a quarter of a million usages of “lockdown” during 2020, against only 4,000 the previous year.

In a list of Collins’ 10 words of the year, six of them were related to the global health crisis, including “coronavirus,” “social distancing,” “self-isolate,” “furlough,” and “key worker.”

Significant social and political developments beyond the virus have also been reflected in the list. “TikToker,” the abbreviation “BLM,” short for “Black Lives Matter,” “Megxit,” and “mukbang” were among words that made the shortlist.

Previous words of the year for Collins include “climate strike” in 2019, “single-use” in 2018 and “fake news” in 2017.

A woman sits on her balcony in downtown Barcelona, Spain, May 7, 2020. (AP)

Malta

A migrant looks out of a cabin window inside the Hal Far Open Centre for Migrants, after the camp, which has around 1,000 residents, was put into lockdown in Hal Far, Malta, April 6, 2020. (Reuters)

Hungary

A resident seen at the window of a nursing home during the coronavirus outbreak in Budapest, Hungary, April 7, 2020. (Reuters)

Zimbabwe

A woman looks on from an apartment block on the first day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus in Harare, Zimbabwe, March 30, 2020. (Reuters)

Peru

A man looks from his window during a lockdown to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus in Lima, Peru, April 9, 2020. (AP)

Italy

Italians remain under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Venice, Italy, April 4, 2020. (Reuters)

South Africa

South Africa went into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus on March 30, 2020. (AP)

Argentina

A man looks out his window in a slum during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 26, 2020. (AP)

England

Amelie and her sister Camille watch from their front window as the lockdown enters its third week along with their parents Victoria and Damian Kerr in Berkhamsted, England, April 4, 2020. (AP)

India

A migrant worker looks from the window of his room in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, during lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Mumbai, India, April 9, 2020. (Reuters)

Philippines

A child looks out from his home amid the reimposed lockdown to curb the coronavirus, in Caloocan, Metro Manila, Philippines, August 6, 2020. (Reuters)

Belgium

Residents pose behind the window of their home during a lockdown imposed by the Belgian government in an attempt to slow down the coronavirus outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium, March 19, 2020. (Reuters)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies