UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs said that over half of the rise forecast in the world's population in the coming decades will be concentrated in eight countries in Africa and Asia.

The world's population is growing at its slowest pace since 1950, the report said. (AP)

The world's population is expected to reach eight billion on November 15, the UN has forecasted in a report that has said India will surpass China as the most populous country on earth in 2023.

That overall population milestone "is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another," Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday, without citing specifics.

"This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognise our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates," he added.

The forecast by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs said the world's population is growing at its slowest pace since 1950.

It should hit 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050, peaking at around 10.4 billion people in the 2080s before steadying at that level until 2100.

High levels of urbanisation

While a net drop in birth rates is observed in several developing countries, more than half of the rise forecast in the world's population in the coming decades will be concentrated in eight countries, the report said.

It said they are the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania.

The report also noted that the recent past has seen enormous changes in fertility rates and life expectancy.

"In the early 1970s, women had on average 4.5 children each; by 2015, total fertility for the world had fallen to below 2.5 children per woman."

It said average global lifespans have risen, from 64.6 years in the early 1990s to 72.6 years in 2019.

The report added that the world is seeing high levels of urbanisation.

"2007 was the first year in which more people lived in urban areas than in rural areas, and by 2050 about 66 percent of the world population will be living in cities," it said.

