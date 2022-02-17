Insight

Serving as a bridge between Türkiye and Africa, the African House aims to provide fair market access to handcrafted products made by African women.

Ankara, the capital city of Türkiye, is at the centre of politics and diplomacy traffic. But throughout all this political turmoil of the city, there is a different organisation that has a unique place.

The African Culture House and Handicrafts Market, also known as African House, was established to celebrate the peaceful foundations of Türkiye-Africa relations, aiming to make what Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan describes as a ”modest contribution to the stability of Africa”.

Mrs Emine Erdogan’s visit to many African countries with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan provides the backstory to the establishment of the house.

According to Tuba Nur Sonmez, Adviser to the Turkish President and also the coordinator of this house of culture, the foundation of this project was laid after Mrs Erdogan had the opportunity to know African countries closely and identify problems, opportunities and needs by establishing sincere bonds with African rulers and people.

“The aim here is to support women and children who are most affected by the difficult living conditions in Africa, such as illness, hunger, poverty, lack of education, conflict... to support them to stand on their own feet again,'' Sonmez tells TRT World, adding that they are carrying out the initiative under the first lady’s diplomacy.

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan at The African Culture House and Handicrafts Market. ()

Fairer market for African women

''We buy products of women manufacturers in various African countries and bring them together with the buyer in a fair market with the value they deserve,” says Sonmez.

The project's major goal is to propel these stylish and traditional products that reflect the African spirit to meet in a fair market.

As Sonmez underlines, while these products are purchased from African women in very small amounts and sold at much more expensive prices in stylish boutiques in Europe, the African House aims to bring African female producers to a fairer market.

''The income generated is used for the capacity building projects of African women as well,'' Sonmez adds.

Under the Türkiye-Africa relationship model based on Ankara’s notion of “a fairer world possible”, institutional organisations such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD), Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and Turkish Airlines contribute such efforts while academicians, NGOs, embassies and field experts carry out activities to boost African women.

Famous visitors

While the House raises awareness with such activities, many leading names—especially the first ladies of African countries—come daily to visit and contribute to the efforts.

''African ambassadors, academics studying Africa, business people and non-governmental organisations are also part of the African House for sure,'' Sonmez says.

Among the names are Ndileka Mandela, the granddaughter of Nelson Mandela, who held a seminar titled ‘The Legacy of Mandela’ in 2019; Ana Dias Lourenço, First Lady of Angola; and First Lady Aïssata Issoufou Mahamadou of Niger.

Deka Salad, daughter of former president of Somalia (left) with Tuba Nur Sonmez, Adviser to the Turkish president and African House coordinator (right). ()

During her visit, Mandela had said that South Africa has a lot to learn from Türkiye while the first lady of Angola, who came to Türkiye last year, noted that she was very impressed by such a place abroad full of African handcrafts.

“She expressed that she felt like being at home by seeing all the products. She was very glad to feel the ambience of Africa here,’’ Sonmez recalls.

Moreover, the organisation aims to facilitate the integration of African students into Türkiye and Turkish social life by supporting them to maintain their connection with their own communities, encouraging them to spend their leisure time in the house and conduct their own cultural activities.

“We have areas where they can hold meetings, study and a small library with resource books about Africa.”

While the African House aims to make great contributions to Türkiye-Africa relations in many respects, it strives to continue to touch the hearts of African women as a sign of friendship.

''Of course, it is not possible to fit the work we have been carrying out for Africa for years in a limited time,'' says Sonmez, adding that all these endeavours will continue.

“In the words of Mrs Emine Erdogan, 'Our ancient friendship with Africa has not remained a bet in the pages of history thanks to our mutual efforts. We have turned our rooted friendship in history into a vast sea of loyalty’,” Sonmez quotes the first lady as saying.

Source: TRT World