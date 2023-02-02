Fast News

Audio recordings from the racist politician’s online conversations reveal he spoke to minors about disturbing and graphic sexual scenarios, such as a teacher sexually abusing a boy in front of his class.

Swedish-Danish politician Rasmus Paludan had sexually explicit conversations with minors on the internet despite being aware that they were underage.

The racist convict, notorious for anti-Muslim extremism and conducting "Quran burning tours", engaged in inappropriate and sexually explicit chats with underage boys on the social media platform Discord.

“He cried as he had never cried before at a first violation of his sphincter by the hard plastic tool,” Paludan told his young audience.

In one example, the users even tell Paludan their ages, which range from 13 to 17, in a group chat. When asked how old he was, the politician said he was 39.

While the age of consent in Sweden is 15, Paludan knowingly and continuously had sexually explicit conversations with 14 and 13-year-olds.

Another example of a conversation that demonstrates his shocking behaviour, took place on August 11, 2021, between him and other Discord users, including a minor (let’s call him User #1 to maintain his anonymity).

Paludan again engages in a perverted conversation, explaining to the users that User #1 engaged in sexual activity with "a boy" behind a Netto grocery store.

In response to Paludan's explicit story, another user asks User #1, "Well, but do you work in a Netto, or what? How old are you?"

To which User #1 responds, "I don't work in Netto, I am 14 years old."

Inappropriate chats with minors

Despite being aware of his underage audience, Paludan also told one of the users on August 14, 2021, that he was “naked” when he walked around the kitchen.

In addition, Paludan spoke about Islam to the young boys in an attempt to “educate” or “explain” to them why he doesn't “like that religion”.

He began using Discord after his YouTube account was removed in February 2020. He faced no legal action for the inappropriate chats but has been charged with a total of 14 offences in the past, such as racism, defamation and violation of traffic rules.

Criminal background

His criminal background also reveals he was sentenced to 2-3 months in prison and not allowed to drive for a period of time or work as a lawyer for three years.

Recently, the anti-Muslim extremist burned a copy of the Quran outside the premises of the Turkish embassy in Sweden.

Despite international condemnation, Paludan swears he will burn the holy book every Friday until Sweden is included in the NATO alliance.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO last May, abandoning decades of military non-alignment, a decision spurred by Russia's military action against Ukraine, which started on February 24, 2022.

But Türkiye – a NATO member for more than 70 years – voiced objections, accusing the two countries of tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups, including the PKK and the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the group behind the July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye.

Last June, Türkiye and the two Nordic countries signed a memorandum at a NATO summit to address Ankara's legitimate security concerns, paving the way for their eventual membership in the alliance.

In the memorandum, Sweden and Finland agreed not to provide support to the PKK/YPG/PYD and FETO, to prevent all activities of the terror groups, the extradition of terror suspects, to introduce new legislation to punish terrorist crimes, and not to implement national arms embargoes among the three countries.

However, Sweden has only adopted cosmetic steps to contain PKK, which is accused of raising funds in Europe to finance its terror campaign in Türkiye, in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.

On January 11, a pro-PKK group organised anti-Turkish rally and hanged an effigy likened to the image of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Stockholm.

Türkiye has slammed this provocative incident and the recent Quran-burning incident. The ground situation reveals that Sweden is yet to implement its pledge in action, jeopardising its chances of winning Ankara's approval for NATO entry.

Source: TRT World