Netflix's World War I German-language drama “All Quiet on the Western Front” secures a field-leading 14 nominations, with genre-bending comedies “The Banshees of Inisherin“ and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” each nominated in 10 categories.

The last non-English language movie that won the BAFTA best film prize was Netflix's "Roma" in 2019. (AP)

Netflix's “All Quiet on the Western Front”, German-language World War I drama is the most-nominated film with 14 nominations in British Academy Film Awards.

It is also the most-nominated foreign language film in British cinema history.

The anti-war movie directed by the German director Edward Berger is translated into over 60 languages and sold more than 50 million copies around the globe.

The film tells the story of a young German soldier named Paul Bäumer during World War I and his distressing experience on the front line of the war. The plot is based on the 1929 book by Erich Maria Remarque.

"My film stands out from American or British (war) films made from the point of view of the victors," Berger told last September.

"In Germany, there is always this feeling of shame, mourning and guilt. It was important for me to present this perspective," he added.

The film is up for awards in categories like best film, best director, foreign film, adapted screenplay and cinematography, and supporting actor.

Berger's film is followed by "The Banshees of Inisherin“ and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” with nominations in 10 categories each.

Below is the list of some key nominations for 2023 BAFTA:

Best Film: "All Quiet on the Western Front", "The Banshees of Inisherin", "Elvis", "Everything Everywhere All At Once", "Tar"

Outstanding British Film: "Aftersun", "The Banshees of Inisherin", "Brian And Charles", "Empire of Light", "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande", "Living", "Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical", "See How They Run", "The Swimmers", "The Wonder"

Director: Edward Berger, "All Quiet on the Western Front"; Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"; Park Chan-wook, "Decision To Leave"; Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"; Todd Field, "Tar"; Gina Prince-Bythewood, "The Woman King"

Leading Actress: Ana de Armas, "Blonde"; Cate Blanchett, "Tar"; Viola Davis, "The Woman King"; Danielle Deadwyler, "Till"; Emma Thompso n, "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"; Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Leading Actor: Austin Butler, "Elvis"; Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"; Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"; Daryl McCormack, "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"; Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"; Bill Nighy, "Living"

Film Not in English Language: "All Quiet on the Western Front", "Argentina, 1985", "Corsage", "Decision To Leave", "The Quiet Girl"

Britain’s Hollywood

Seen as Britain’s equivalent of Hollywood’s Academy Awards, BAFTA has made some changes to increase diversity for nominations starting from 2021's ceremony. Juries have been expected to ensure diversity in the lists since then.

The changes came a year after criticisms were directed during 2020's ceremony when no women were nominated as best director for the seventh year and all 20 nominees in the performer categories were white.

This year 11 female directors are nominated across all categories, including documentary and animated films. However, just one of the main best-director nominees is female: Gina Prince-Bythewood for “The Woman King.”

The winners will be announced on February 19 at a ceremony in London.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies