Insight

Turkish citizens were allowed to go out on the weekend in fifteen cities, for the first time in months. They took advantage of the summer sun and enjoyed their newfound freedom amidst the pandemic.

On early Friday, June 5, 2020, Turkey cancelled the weekend restriction set in place for 15 cities due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Most people across Turkey were allowed to go out over the weekend for the first time since April 10.

Many people used the opportunity to go to parks and beaches now that summer has arrived. They mostly stuck to the rules, wearing masks and keeping their distance from each other, but not everyone was as vigilant as they should have been.

Health minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted on June 6 that 80 percent of all coronavirus cases in Turkey have recovered, and those who were discharged from hospital approached 2,000. Later figures from June 7 showed 914 new cases and 23 deaths, suggesting that Turkey was on its way to controlling the pandemic.

Despite the positive outlook, Koca still warns the Turkish public regularly about not letting go of coronavirus precautions such as maintaining social distance, wearing masks, washing hands and continuing to be careful during the ‘new normal’ to avoid a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

People enjoy outdoor time at Salacak shore during the first weekend without curfew imposed since 10th April in Istanbul, Turkey on June 6, 2020. (AA)

People with face masks in the Egyptian market during the first weekend without a coronavirus curfew imposed since April 10 in Istanbul, Turkey on June 6, 2020. (AA)

People enjoy the outdoors at Nakkastepe National Garden during the first weekend without curfew imposed since April 10 in Istanbul, Turkey on June 6, 2020. (AA)

A drone photo shows people at the beach in Kusadasi complying with social distancing rules as a precaution against coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in Aydin, Turkey on June 07, 2020. (AA)

People neglect social distancing rules while fishing at the Galata bridge during the first weekend without curfew imposed since April 10 to stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic in Istanbul, Turkey on June 6, 2020. (AA)

A kid enjoys outdoor time with a donkey amid yellow flowers in a green field in Van, Turkey on June 6, 2020. (AA)

People enjoy their time at Riva Beach during the first weekend without coronavirus restrictions since April 10 in Istanbul, Turkey on June 6, 2020. (AA)

People enjoy their time at Cesme's Ilica Beach during the first weekend without coronavirus restrictions since 10th April, in Izmir, Turkey on June 6, 2020. (AA)

A boy jumps into the sea during the first weekend without novel coronavirus pandemic restrictions since April 10, off of Galata Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey on June 06, 2020. (AA)

Older citizens enjoy outdoor time at Uskudar coast after people over 65-year-old and patients suffering from chronic illnesses across Turkey are allowed to leave their homes in Istanbul, Turkey on June 07, 2020. (AA)

People sunbathe as they spend their time at Sarayburnu coast during the first weekend without the novel coronavirus pandemic restrictions since 10th April, in Istanbul, Turkey on June 07, 2020. (AA)

Taksim’s Istiklal Street is teeming with people again on June 7, 2020, after being largely empty for weeks. Pictured is the vintage tram ferrying passengers from Taksim Square to Tunel Square. (AA)

Silhouette of a girl wearing a face mask for protection against Covid-19 is seen near a coastline during sunset in Izmir, Turkey on June 07, 2020. (AA)

Source: TRT World