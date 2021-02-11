Insight

A piece of a Himalayan glacier broke off into a river and triggered a massive deluge on Sunday. Here are some pictures of the devastation and the relief works in its aftermath.

At least 206 people are missing and 31 have died in northern India after a glacier burst caused a massive flood on Sunday.

The flash flood near Tapovan in Uttarakhand has damaged under-construction hydropower projects and swept away several bridges in the Dhauli Ganga river.

As many as 13 villages in Uttarakhand were cut off after the lone bridge connecting them to the rest of the state was washed away in the flash floods.

Multiple agencies are searching for 39 workers believed to be trapped inside a tunnel more than 200 metres (656 ft) long and blocked with slush and debris.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government was working in close coordination with the Uttarakhand authorities to provide search and rescue operations.

Damaged NTPC power project in Dhauli Ganga river in Chamoli district of India. The flood is believed to occur after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand. (Vijay Pandey / TRTWorld)

Border Road Organisation workers reconstructing the bridge washed after the flash flood. (Vijay Pandey / TRTWorld)

People watch search and rescue operations near the damaged Dhauliganga hydro power project in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, India. (Vijay Pandey / TRTWorld)

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carry the mortal remains of a victim as they conduct the rescue operation near the damaged Rishi Ganga hydropower project in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, India. (Vijay Pandey / TRTWorld)

NDRF conducts rescue operations at Tapovan Tunnel, where dozens are still feared to be trapped following a flash flood thought to have been caused when a glacier broke off on February 7. (Vijay Pandey / TRTWorld)

ITBP personnel search for bodies of workers in the mud of Rishi Ganga river near Raini Village in Chamoli District of Uttarakhand. (Vijay Pandey / TRTWorld)

Nearly two years ago, residents of Raini village told Uttarakhand High Court that the construction of the Rishi Ganga hydro project could cause huge damage to them. Their worst fears came true. (Vijay Pandey / TRTWorld)

Indian Army soldiers repairing the telephone cables to restore connectivity in the Niti Valley of Chamoli District in Uttarakhand. (Vijay Pandey / TRTWorld)

Relief material is being transported manually. (Vijay Pandey / TRTWorld)

An old woman of Raini village carries the tarpaulin sheet provided by Sikh charity organisation Khalsa Aid. (Vijay Pandey / TRTWorld)

Source: TRT World