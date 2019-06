The fasting month of Ramadan has ended for Muslims across the world, meaning Eid festivities are underway.

Muslims around the world are celebrating the start of the Eid al Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The day is marked with a special morning prayer, visits to family and friends, celebratory feasts, and the distributing of gifts to children and loved ones.

Street vendors outside Kocatepe Mosque in the Turkish capital, Ankara, after Eid prayers [Mustafa Kamacı] (AA)

Muslims pray outside the Moscow Cathedral Mosque during Eid al-Fitr celebrations [Alexander Zemlianichenko] (AP)

Muslim women greet each other outside a mosque in the Iraqi capital Baghdad [Khalid al-Mousily] (Khalid Al-Mousily / Reuters)

Kenyan Muslims stand for prayers outside Masjid As Salaam during the Eid al-Fitr prayers in Nairobi [Sayyid Abdul Azim] (AP)

A Muslim woman shop for meat in preparation for Eid al Fitr [Achmad Ibrahim/AP Photo] (AP)

Pakistani passengers ride on a crowded bus to their hometown and villages to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr [K.M.Chaudary] (AP)

A young Kosovan boy yawns as he performs Eid al-Fitr prayers at the grand mosque in Pristina [Armend Nimani] (AFP)

Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayer at Darul Selam Mosque in Suleymaniyah, Iraq [Feriq Fereç] (AA)

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar greets people at the Centre Mosque in Hakkari's Derecik district [Arif Akdoğan] (AA)

Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayer at Osmanagic Mosque in Podgorica, Montenegro [Adel Omeragic] (AA)

Egyptian women eat "Kahk", traditional Egyptian butter cookies to celebrate Eid al-Fitr [Hayam Adel] (Reuters)

