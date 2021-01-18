Insight

Unnerving photos portray a city holding up under a military siege.

The United States is holding its breath ahead of the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris inauguration set for January 20 2021, after pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed Capitol Hill on January 6.

The sun begins to hit the dome of the U.S. Capitol on the morning of January 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation's capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

As a result, the heart of the United States has been turned into a fortress of solitude as thousands of law enforcement officers stream into the capital, with over 25,000 National Guardsmen projected to be deployed to the city. That's nearly five times more than the amount of US soldiers in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria.

National guardsmen from around the United States are being flown into Washington D.C. via military transport planes. (Twitter/@GuilloMena)

In sharp contrast, only 8,000 national guardsmen were present for Trump's 2016 inauguration.

Aside from guardsmen flying in from around the country, a 'green zone' has been established at the heart of the city.

Amid concerns of infiltration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is vetting guardsmen to ensure none have ties to rightwing groups. Even the possibility of an attack from within the military itself is being considered seriously.

Here are unnerving photos of a city holding its breath.

National Guard members take a staircase toward the U.S. Capitol building before a rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration in Washington, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (Patrick Semansky / AP)

Chief Lamont Ruffin from D.C. District Court swears in 2000 National Guard troops as Special Deputy U.S. Marshals prior to the upcoming presidential inauguration. (Twitter/@USMarshalsHQ)

National Guard members unload weapons and supplies outside of the U.S. Capitol building on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week's riots and security breach at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation's capital and across all 50 states. (Kent Nishimura / Getty Images)

A passerby walks their dogs as Washington State Patrol and Washington National Guard personnel keep watch at the Washington State Capitol on January 17, 2021 in Olympia, Washington. Supporters of President Trump gathered at state capitol buildings throughout the nation today to protest the presidential election results and the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. (David Ryder / Getty Images)

Soldiers from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Virginia National Guard stand watch on the National Mall on January 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation's capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

Park rangers walk along Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol on January 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation's capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Tension is in the air, with fears of further attempts by Trump supporters to disrupt the presidential inauguration. (Twitter/@aseitzwald)

At least 200,000 flags have been planted in the lawn, where visitors arriving from around the country would normally stand and watch the Presidential inauguration. (Twitter/@nancycordes)

Instead of standing crowds, tens of thousands of American flags have been planted in the national mall park. (Twitter/@nancycordes)

National Guard troops stand behind a razor-wire fence with the dome of the Capitol building behind them. (Shutterstock)

Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor’s Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House of Representatives is pursuing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week. (J. Scott Applewhite / AP)

A young boy thanks the National Guard by delivering them homemade chocolate chip cookies. (Twitter/@kabarkoff)

Members of the 182nd Security Forces Squadron from the Illinois Air National Guard sit on a C-130 before deploying to Washington D.C., to provide security ahead of President-elect Joseph Biden’s inauguration Thursday. (Twitter/@mandophotos)

Once busy, deserted streets are now the norm in the capital of the United States, with checkpoints and armed personnel stationed regularly. (Eerie scenes of Washington D.C.'s deserted downtown, with only law enforcement and national guardsmen to be seen. / Twitter/@shaneharris)

This is basically all of downtown DC. Green is restricted to local business and residents only, red is no go. https://t.co/mkJU8uqcP6 pic.twitter.com/j4m3LnfNiO — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) January 15, 2021

Washington D.C. has quickly become home to regular manned and armed checkpoints around the 'green zone' and on highways to the city,. (Twitter/@ryanjreilly)

The walls erected around the heart of Washington D.C. are being compared by social media users to the 'Green Zone' created by the US military at the heart of Baghdad following its invasion. (Twitter/@ewong)

Servicemen patrol the streets of Washington D.C. ahead of the inauguration. (Twitter/@ryanjreilly)

Source: TRT World