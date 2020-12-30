Fast News

At least ten people have been killed and dozens more wounded in the attack, medical sources said.

Dust rises after explosions hit Aden airport, upon the arrival of the newly-formed Yemeni government in Aden, Yemen December 30, 2020. (Fawaz Salman / Reuters)

A large explosion has struck the airport in the southern Yemeni city of Aden as a plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed there, security officials said.

At least ten people were killed and dozens more were wounded in the attack, medical sources said . officials at the scene said they have seen bodies lying on the tarmac and elsewhere at the airport.

The source of the blast was not immediately clear. Loud blasts and gunfire were heard at the airport shortly after the plane arrived, witnesses said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to talk to the media.

A local security source said three mortar shells landed on the airport's hall.

Images shared on social media from the scene showed rubble and broken glass strewn about near the airport building and at least two lifeless bodies, one of them charred, lying on the ground. In another image, a man was trying to help another man whose clothes were torn to get up from the ground.

Rift over Aden port

The ministers, headed by Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, were returning to Aden after being sworn in last week as part of a reshuffle following a deal with rival southern separatists. Yemen’s internationally recognised government has worked mostly from self-imposed exile in the Saudi capital of Riyadh during the country’s years-long civil war.

Yemen’s embattled President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, in exile in Saudi Arabia, announced a Cabinet reshuffle earlier this month.

The reshuffle was seen as a major step toward closing a dangerous rift between his internationally recognised government and southern separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates.

The southern port city of Aden has been mired in violence because of a rift between the separatists and Hadi's government. The separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC), which seeks independence for south Yemen, declared self rule in Aden earlier this year, triggering violent clashes and complicating UN efforts to forge a permanent ceasefire in the overall conflict.

Hadi's Saudi-backed government is at war with with Iran-allied Houthi rebels, who control most of northern Yemen as well as the country's capital, Sanaa.

Last year, the Houthis fired a missile at a military parade of newly graduated fighters of a militia loyal to the UAE at a military base in Aden, killing dozens.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies