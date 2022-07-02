Fast News

Emergency management official said at least three people were killed and eight others injured in a powerful earthquake in southern Iran.

Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years. (AA Archive)

At least three people were killed by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in southern Iran, state television reported.

"Unfortunately up to now we have had three deaths and eight wounded," Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, head of emergency management in Hormozgan Province on Iran's Gulf coast, told the television early on Saturday.

United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) and pinpointed in the Bandar Lengeh region of southern Iran.

The major earthquake hit Iran at about 02:30 a.m. local (2130GMT) and at least seven more earthquakes targeted the same region of Iran ranging the magnitudes between 4.3 to 6, according to USGS.

