Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said from now on his group will down Israeli drones in Lebanon's skies.

People listen to a speech by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah being broadcast on Hezbollah's al-Manar TV channel, in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon. August 25, 2019. (AP)

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah says two Lebanese people were killed in Israel's overnight strikes on Syria, and that the drone attacks were meant for specific Hezbollah targets in Damascus' southern suburbs, breaching an agreement on the rules of engagement between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006.

He says that Hezbollah did not target the Israeli drones, but moving forward, the groups will "down any Israeli drones in Lebanon's skies."

He added, "We are now in a new phase in the conflict with Israel."

Hariri condemns drones in Beirut

Earlier on Sunday, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri condemned Israel sending drones that fell over southern Beirut as a "blatant attack on Lebanon's sovereignty."

"This new aggression... forms a threat to regional stability and an attempt to push the situation towards more tension," Hariri in a statement.

Hariri also charged that it was in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 that ended a 2006 war between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

One drone came down and another exploded early Sunday in a Hezbollah stronghold in the south Beirut, Hezbollah said.

Lebanese security forces cordoned off the area, a few dozen metres from a Hezbollah media centre, as residents gathered.

Lebanon and Israel are technically still at war, and Beirut regularly accuses its neighbour of violating its airspace with planes and drones.

Iran-backed Hezbollah, a major political player in Lebanon, is considered a terrorist organisation by Israel and the US.

In recent years, hostilities have spilled over into Syria, where the group, like Iran, another long-time enemy of Israel, is fighting on the side of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Since the beginning of the war in Syria in 2011, Israel has conducted hundreds of strikes in Syria, most of them against what it says are Iranian and Hezbollah targets.

Source: AFP