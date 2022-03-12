Fast News

Türkiye strongly condemned the 'heinous attack' by members of the Iranian-backed group who damaged the monument dedicated to Ottoman Empire troops.

Footage emerged on social media of the move in which the monument cemetery was damaged. (AA)

Houthi elements in Yemen have attempted to raze a memorial cemetery to Turkish martyrs in the war-torn country's capital.

Armed members of the Iranian-backed group used an excavator in an attempt to destroy the Turkish Martyrs' Monument in the historical district of Sanaa, Yemeni media outlets reported on Saturday morning.

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry later released a statement strongly condemning the "heinous attack."

Numerous Yemeni activists and writers spoke out on social media against the actions of the Houthis, which have been in control of Sanaa and other parts of the country for years.

Many of these accused the group of trying to break ties with friendly and brotherly countries, as well as of being hostile to Yemen's history and culture.

The monument in Yemen was opened in 2011 by Türkiye's former President Abdullah Gul, who came to Yemen on an official visit.

The cemetery, which is on the former site of an Ottoman barracks, memorialises the empire's soldiers who lost their lives in Yemen for 400 years.

