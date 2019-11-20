Insight

Despite violating international law and going against public opinion, Israel continues to occupy West Bank and East Jerusalem and is using settlers to fortify its hold on illegally occupied territories.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's announcement recognising illegal Jewish-settlements in the occupied West Bank has been condemned by many countries.

Palestinian man Mohammad Awad, 64, poses for a photo at his farm in the village of Wadi Fukin with the Jewish settlement of Beitar Illit in the background, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, July 21, 2019. "It's impossible to have peace between us because the main conflict between us is on a piece of land which they took by force, so how can I let a person steal my land, live in it and enjoy it, and live with him in peace?" he said. (Reuters)

A general view shows construction of the Israeli settlement of Ramat Givat Zeev in the occupied-West Bank November 19, 2019. (Reuters)

Under international law both the West Bank and East Jerusalem are occupied territories and all Israeli settlement-building activity there is therefore illegal.

According to the Fourth Geneva Convention, an occupying power cannot transfer its civilian population to territories under its control.

Palestinian man Ali Farun, 74, gestures by a road in al-Eizariya town with the Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim in the background, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, July 27, 2019. "It doesn't matter if they annex it to Jerusalem or if it remains West Bank - they control it man, one way or another," said Farun. (Reuters)

Palestinians attend Friday prayer during a protest against Jewish settlements near Yata, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 1, 2019. (Reuters)

Israel occupied Jerusalem and the whole of the West Bank following the 1967 Six-Day War and began establishing settlements in the West Bank the following year.

A Palestinian medic is pushed back by an Israeli border policeman as he tires to help a wounded demonstrator during an anti-Israel protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, November 16, 2019. (Reuters)

In this March 7, 2019 file photo, children inspect house of Palestinian Aasem Barghouti that was bulldozed by the Israeli army in the West Bank village of Kobar, near Ramallah. A rights group says Israelis have demolished at least 140 Palestinian homes in east Jerusalem this year, the highest annual number since it began keeping records in 2004. (AP)

Around 600,000 Jewish settlers, 200,000 in East Jerusalem and 400,000 in the West Bank, live beyond the Zionist state's 1967 borders.

In this Aug. 21, 2019 file photo, Israeli authorities demolish a Palestinian owned house in east Jerusalem. (AP)

A view shows Palestinian houses in al-Eizariya village, close to the Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, July 20, 2019. (Reuters)

