US forces used helicopters and warships to block a tanker carrying Iranian oil but the Revolutionary Guard reacted “promptly,” Iranian state TV reports.

Iran's Press TV said the tanker was back in Iran's territorial waters. (Reuters Archive)

Iran's Revolutionary Guards has thwarted an attempt by the US navy to seize a tanker in the Sea of Oman carrying its oil, Iran's state television reported.

The report on Wednesday gave no details of the date of the incident or the country where the vessel is registered.

"The United States stopped a tanker exporting Iranian oil and transferred its cargo to another tanker which it directed towards an unknown destination," it said.

"The naval arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards then captured the tanker with air support," it said, without specifying which vessel it was referring to.

"US forces again tried to block the passage of the tanker using a warship and several helicopters but again failed."

"The tanker is now in Iranian territorial waters."

Nuclear deal deadlock

The sequence of events reported by the television report left key questions unanswered.

Reached for comment, the US Navy's Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet said it had seen reports of the incident but at present had no information to provide.

The report comes amid faltering efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers that would see a lifting of US sanctions on its oil exports.

Iran has repeatedly warned the United States about its military activities in the Gulf, saying that the Guards naval forces have increased patrols to also secure the passage of Iranian ships and combat fuel smuggling.

President Joe Biden has expressed willingness to rejoin the nuclear deal, but talks on the practicalities have been suspended since June.

