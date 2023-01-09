Fast News

Three suspects were recently convicted of allegedly killing members of Iran's Basij Resistance Forces during protests in Isfahan, but rights groups question the fairness of the trials.

According to Amnesty International, Iranian authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 26 people in what it called "sham trials designed to intimidate protesters." (Jonathan Brady / AP)

Iran's judiciary has sentenced three more anti-government protesters to death, ignoring growing international criticism over its crackdown on demonstrators.

Saleh Mirhashemi, Majid Kazemi and Saeid Yaghoubi, who had been convicted of allegedly killing members of Iran’s Basij Resistance Forces, a paramilitary organization controlled by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, during anti-government protests in the central city of Isfahan, were sentenced to death on Monday, according to the Mizan news agency.

They could still appeal the verdict of the case, the report added.

Iran hanged two people on Saturday as it attempts to stamp out demonstrations, which have slowed considerably since it began the executions of alleged protesters.

The Basij forces have been at the forefront of the state clampdown on the unrest sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran's morality police on September 16.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday signalled the state has no intention of softening its position, saying in a televised speech that those who "set fire to public places have committed treason with no doubt."

'Treason'

Iranian authorities say hundreds of people, including members of the security forces, have been killed and thousands arrested during the protests, which they mostly describe as riots.

Tehran accuses hostile foreign countries and opposition groups of stoking the unrest.

"The goal of people present in the riots was not to overcome the country's weaknesses but to destroy its strengths", Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told an audience in Tehran on Monday, according to his official website.

"Undoubtedly, these actions are treason, and the responsible institutions deal with treason seriously and justly," he added.

Under Iranian laws, treason is punishable by death.

"Sham trials"

Despite the establishment doubling down on the crackdown of protesters, small-scale protests persist in Tehran, Isfahan and several other cities.

At least four people have been hanged since the demonstrations started, according to the judiciary, including the two protesters on Saturday.

Amnesty International said last month that Iranian authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 26 others in what it called "sham trials designed to intimidate protesters."

According to reports and rights activists on social media, two other protesters, the 22-year-old Mohammad Ghobadlou and 18-year-old Mohammad Boroughani, had been transferred to solitary confinement ahead of their execution in the Rajai Shahr prison in the city of Karaj.

The European Union, the United States and other Western countries have condemned Iran for using the death penalty against the demonstrators.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies